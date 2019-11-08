Leon Fleisher and the Maryland Lyric Opera Orchestra to Debut Symphonic Performance at The Music Center at Strathmore

Botox isn't just for beauty! Witness an unforgettable performance by legendary pianist - and medical miracle - Leon Fleisher alongside the Maryland Lyric Opera (MDLO) Orchestra in its debut symphonic performance on Nov. 12, 2019, 7:30 pm at The Music Center at Strathmore. Conducted by MDLO Music Director Louis Salemno, the Kennedy Center Honoree and Oscar-nominated Fleisher will join the MDLO in a performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No 12. Salemno will also lead the MDLO in performances of Mozart's iconic Overture from Le Nozze de Figaro; Debussy's Preludes a l'apres-midi d'un faune; and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43. Fleisher made his public debut with the New York Philharmonic at just 16 years old. By age 36, Fleisher's right hand was barely mobile, and he was diagnosed with focal dystonia, a devastating neurological condition that caused involuntary muscular contractions. The diagnosis left Fleisher in despair only temporarily; after a few years, he turned to teaching, conducting, and left-handed piano performances. After nearly four decades, aided by Botox injections in his right hand, Fleisher returned to the stage as a two-handed piano soloist officially in 2005, performing 40 concerts in 31 cities. At 91 years young, Fleisher is still performing today.

Ticket price for the concert are $25-$75. Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. To purchase tickets, visit Strathmore.org or call 301.581.5100.





