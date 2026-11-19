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If you've come to see POE'S LAST STANZA at Perry's Restaurant in Odenton, you're in for a treat. Not only do you have a choice of six entrees plus dessert, you're enmeshed in a delightful drama, lovingly researched and written by local playwright C.J. Crowe and performed by a pair of amazing actors.

These actors, Erin Tarpley and Jose de la Mar as a Barmaid and Mr. Poe himself, respectively, have individually great depths of experience, impressive physical and vocal ranges, and together have firey, combative, tender chemistry that is a delight to observe. Beyond this, they both demonstrate deft mastery of interactive theater, as much of the script is direct address to various audience members, who are forced to make up whatever lines come to their minds in the moment.

You see, despite your Sketchers slip-ons and the smartphones turned to Silent in your pocket, you have stepped into the past, into the very tavern where Edgar Allan Poe, a writer of some reknown, is attempting to drink while working, or perhaps work while drinking. The Barmaid, a woman of wit herself, banters with Baltimore's Bard all evening, an evening which includes dramatic recitations, misunderstandings, mysteries and a competition featuring input from the audience.

Being that this show is brought to you by Do Or Die Productions, the company responsible for interactive comedy murder mysteries in the Greater Baltimore area for the past forty years, you should not be surprised by the actors speaking directly to you and expecting an answer. The interaction really ramps up when the two characters, who have truly trancendental crowdwork skills, have a competition in which the audience is encouraged to assist.

It's not billed as a murder mystery, and indeed is not one, and is structured quite differently to support a more focused pace for the piece. Though neither murder mystery nor Edgar Allan Poe are generally known for being high- or even low- comedy, Do Or Die aims to please and shoots to kill. POE'S LAST STANZA is packed with laughs aplenty: physical comedy, situational comedy and puns enough to make a person... punchy. The show is also full of drama, and contains a few moments that move some audience members to tears.

Having had its inception 12 years ago, the longevity of POE'S LAST STANZA is a warm delight to its writer/director, C. J. Crowe. Tonight's crowd features many newcomers, but quite a few repeat attenders. To some, it has become an annual tradition, like a Charlie Brown Special, and they insist that they find something new to enjoy each time they see the show. In tonight's audience are people who are very familiar with the works of Edgar Allan Poe, and these folk are getting enjoyment out of their knowledge of a deep backstory. Those less familiar with Poe's work are learning things about poems and the poet, getting an accurate portrait of his character, plus a mysterious plot and a great deal of comedy. No one leaves unhappy, including a few people who have obviously come to the show at great effort. In short, everyone is enjoying Crowe's carefully crafted love letter to Edgar Allan Poe.

This year's run is one night only, October 26, 2026, at Perry's Restaurant in Odenton, Maryland. If you can get tickets, it is an evening well worth coming out for on a Monday night.

Photo, L to R: Erin Tarpley as Barmaid, Jose de la Mar as Edgar Allan Poe

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 8% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 14% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 22% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 4 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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