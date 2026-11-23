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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rae Boyd - SILVERVOX FILM AND MUSIC FESTIVAL - Weinberg Center for the Arts 26%

john feffer - THE WEDDING JESTER - The Philip Arnoult Stage, Theatre Project 18%

Natanya Sheva Washer - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 16%

Connor Kertiss - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 15%

Byron 'Oprah' Powe - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 14%

Darius McKeiver - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 11%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Sheehan-Snyder - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 14%

Lauren Stewart - FOOTLOOSE - Cockpit in Court 11%

Lindsay Zetter / Michael Kenny - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9%

Zoe Sheehan-Snyder - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 8%

Kiersten Gasemy - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 7%

Amber Mayberry - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 6%

Breton Stailey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 5%

Scott Ruble - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 5%

Angela Cava - CAMP ROCK - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 5%

Zoe Sheehan-Snyder - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 4%

c jay philip - PERSUASION - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 4%

Madi Wise - CAMP ROCK - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 4%

Mikayla Gilmer - ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Amanda Patten - THE WILD PARTY - Other Voices Theatre 3%

Amy Appleby - 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Maia Bedford - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 2%

Scott Ruble - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Michelle Boizelle - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Thomas Hochla - IOLANTHE - Young Victorian Theatre Company 1%

Matthew Bowerman - MACBETH - Endangered Species Theatre Project 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Chadwick - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 11%

Victoria Young - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 8%

Nicole Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - BT Community Theatre 8%

Megan Safko - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 7%

Ember Everett - SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 6%

Imari Pyles - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 5%

Cindy Anderson - COURT & VILLAGE - Maryland Renaissance Festival 5%

Autumn Carver - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 5%

Byron 'Oprah' Powe - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 5%

Xorlali Plange - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 5%

Bev Polites - 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 5%

kristina lambdin - THE TEMPEST - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre 4%

Sarah Ward - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 4%

Kelly Stoneberger - 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

Victoria Young - ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

Victoria Young - PETER PAN - ACT Black Box Studio 4%

Cidney Forkpah - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

Maureen O'Neal & Rachel Smith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ardeo Theatre Company 3%

Victoria Young - MISERY - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Deanna Kinzie - MACBETH - Endangered Species Theatre Project 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Laura Beth Wonsala - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 14%

Laura Beth Wonsala - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 10%

Zack Callis - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 10%

Dr. Shane Jensen - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 8%

Jake Stewart - FOOTLOOSE - Cockpit in Court 7%

Cathy James - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 7%

Steph Knapp - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 6%

Melissa Broy Fortson - CAMP ROCK - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 5%

TJ Lukacsina - HAIR - Vagabond Players 4%

Ava Barnes - GREASE - UMBC Musical Theatre Club 3%

Scott Ruble - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Janet Palmer - ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Kelly Stoneberger - 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 3%

Michael Safko - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 3%

SEAN ELIAS - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Natka Bianchini - NEXT TO NORMAL - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Savannah Admire and Ollie Sage - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Creative Team - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 2%

Scott Ruble - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Savannah Admire - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

Ollie Sage - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Laura Beth Wonsala - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 23%

Broadus Nesbitt - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 14%

Jeremy Keith Hunter - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 7%

Tony Korol-Evans - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 7%

Suzanne Beal - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ardeo Theatre Company 6%

Scott Ruble - MISERY - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

Jennifer Enfield - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT Black Box Studio 4%

John Cusumano - THE MALTESE FALCON - UpStage Artists 4%

Michelle Boizelle - CHRISTMAS CAROL DRUNK AFTER DARK - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Caitlin Leann Cutright - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 3%

Jennifer Enfield - PETER PAN - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Allen Jenkins - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 3%

Susan Kleit - SYLVIA - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Sam DeJesus - STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Sarah Trent - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Andre Tittle - MUSICALS WITHOUT MUSIC - Soundstage 2%

brad norris - MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Fells Point Corner Theater 2%

Genevieve de Mahy - DANCE NATION - Fells Point Corner Theater 2%

Rick Bergmann - AMERICAN SON - UpStage Artists 2%

CHRISTINE MOSERE - THE CANTERVILLE GHOST - Endangered Species Theatre Project 1%

Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 8%

CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 6%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 6%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

FOOTLOOSE - Cockpit in Court 6%

COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 4%

SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 4%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Charm City Players 4%

CAMP ROCK - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 3%

MEAN GIRLS - Players on Air 3%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 3%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

MEAN GIRLS - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 2%

ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Silhouette Stages 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ardeo Theatre Company 2%

THE TEMPEST - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre 2%

THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 1%

THE WILD PARTY - Other Voices Theatre 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Toby's Dinner Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Safko - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 15%

Ali Baughman - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 14%

TJ Lukacsina - HAIR - Vagabond Players 11%

Scott Ruble - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 10%

Thomas Gardner - NEXT TO NORMAL - Iron Crow Theatre 10%

Juan Juarez & Ben Levine - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 6%

Thomas Gardner - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 6%

Sam DeJesus - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT Black Box Studio 6%

Lindsey McCormick - MACBETH - Endangered Species Theatre Project 5%

Sam DeJesus - PETER PAN - ACT Black Box Studio 5%

Rook Bartlett - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Unstrung Harpist Productions 4%

Scott Ruble - MISERY - ACT Black Box Studio 4%

Natasha Tylea - 5TH ANNUAL BALTIMORE BLACK CHOREOGRAPHERS FESTIVAL - Creative Alliance 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charlotte Evans - FOOTLOOSE - Cockpit in Court 16%

Dr. Shane Jensen - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 12%

Benjamin Smith - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 12%

Sarah Meyers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 9%

Janet Palmer - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 8%

Robert Lopez - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8%

Kelly Stoneberger - 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 6%

Lawren Hill - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ACT Black Box Studio 5%

Emefa Agawu, Senyo Agawu, Glenn Ricci - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 5%

Amanda Stillwell - ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

Joseph Leavitt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 4%

Michelle Henning - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 4%

Jake Urtes - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Unstrung Harpist Productions 3%

ted hawley - PUZZLED - Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra & Choir 3%

j earnest green - IOLANTHE - Young Victorian Theatre Company 2%

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 11%

CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 8%

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8%

FOOTLOOSE - Cockpit in Court 6%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 6%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 6%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Authentic Community Theatre 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 4%

MEAN GIRLS - Players on Air 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 4%

HAIR - Vagabond Players 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Toby's Dinner Theatre 3%

100 YEARS OF BROADWAY - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

GREASE - UMBC Musical Theatre Club 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Laurel Mill Playhouse 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 1%

IOLANTHE - Young Victorian Theatre Company 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 18%

RECOLLECTIONS MAY VARY - MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 17%

STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 17%

THE INN - Spotlighters Theatre 10%

THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 10%

MUSICALS WITHOUT MUSIC - Soundstage 9%

THE MALTESE FALCON - UpStage Artists 9%

CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW - Rapid Lemon Productions 6%

RV (A PLAY) - Junk Drawer Theater 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 7%

Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 7%

Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5%

Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 5%

Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 5%

Erica Hansbrough - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 5%

Eric Hall - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 4%

Bryan Brown - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 4%

Liberty Pankhurst - MEAN GIRLS - Players on Air 4%

Kobe Morrison - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 4%

Elda Trombley - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 3%

Mikayla Gilmer - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Danielle Dickstein - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 3%

Angela Cava - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 3%

Sylvia Kowalski - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - charm city players 3%

Joseph Leavitt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ACT Black Box Studio 3%

Wilson Seltzer - HAIR - Vagabond Players 3%

Suanne Thompson - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Toby's Dinner Theatre 2%

Duane Cottrell - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Cameron Walker - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 2%

Rondez Green - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 2%

thomas hochla - IOLANTHE - Young Victorian Theatre Company 2%

Allison Bradbury - NEXT TO NORMAL - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Bob Bryant - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Ben Azat - CLUE - Players on Air 13%

Melody Blahut - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 9%

Stephanie Zambrano - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 6%

Lauren Waller - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 5%

Casey Golden - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 5%

Brady Webber - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 4%

Sofie Slaybaugh - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 4%

J Purnell Hargrove - THE DIVINE SISTER - Vagabond Players 4%

Angela Whittaker - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 3%

Joseph Leavitt - PETER PAN - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Diana Marie Abrecht - MISERY - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Dejeanette Horne - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

Lilly Burchfield - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 3%

tony nam - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Everyman Theatre 3%

Kevin Thorne II - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 2%

Aaron Angello - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Unstrung Harpist Productions 2%

Autumn Carver - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Lolita Marie - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Tiffany Jackson - AMERICAN SON - UpStage Artists 2%

Dylan Hernandez - THE MALTESE FALCON - UpStage Artists 2%

Jess Edwards - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Gillian Shelly - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ardeo Theatre Company 1%

Tabitha Jablonski - PETER PAN - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

Adrian Bagarić - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Vagabond Players 1%

Joseph Leavitt - STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 1%

Best Play

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 14%

CLUE - Players on Air 13%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12%

HOLES - Baltimore Center Stage 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT Black Box Studio 7%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 7%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ardeo Theatre Company 4%

MISERY - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

PETER PAN - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

AMERICAN SON - UpStage Artists 4%

THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 4%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Potomac Playmakers 3%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Other Voices Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Endangered Species Theatre Project 2%

SYLVIA - Potomac Playmakers 2%

MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Fells Point Corner Theater 2%

STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 1%

RV (A PLAY) - Junk Drawer Theater 1%

THE CANTERVILLE GHOST - Endangered Species Theatre Project 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kara Kaskel - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12%

Gigi Kingsland/Dudley Whitney - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 12%

Blaine smith - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 9%

Scott Ruble - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 9%

Shane Lowry Rock of Ages Toby’s Dinner Theatre 8%

Scott Ruble - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ACT Black Box Studio 7%

Aaron Barlow - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 7%

Aaron Angello - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Ardeo Theatre Company 6%

James V. Raymond - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 5%

sydney lynne - HOLES - Baltimore Center Stage 5%

Melissa Broy Fortson - CAMP ROCK - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 4%

Scott Ruble - MISERY - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

Scott Ruble - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 3%

yoon bae - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Everyman Theatre 3%

kathryn kawecki - PERSUASION - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre 3%

daniel ettinger - DECEIVED - Everyman Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Terry Edwards - FOOTLOOSE - Cockpit in Court 18%

Hayden Van Wormer - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 17%

Ryan edwards - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 16%

Sam White - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 14%

Scott Ruble - MISERY - ACT Black Box Studio 9%

Jennifer Enfield - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT Black Box Studio 8%

Mo Oslejsek, Glenn Ricci - THE PANSY HOUR - Submersive Productions 7%

Elisabeth Weinder - I AND YOU - THE MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Sam DeJesus - STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zachary Zahniser - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 10%

Sammi Azat - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 9%

Ivey Hicks - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8%

Broadus Nesbitt - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 6%

Luke DiBello - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - BT Community Theatre 6%

Liberty Pankhurst - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Players on Air 6%

Bella Comotto - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - BT Community Theatre 5%

Alexandra Gude - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

Sofie Slaybaugh - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 4%

Matt Wetzel - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Olaf 3%

Andrew Keegan - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 3%

Timoth David Copney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Stephanie Zambrano - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 2%

Michael Abendshein - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 2%

Matt Withers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Other Voices Theatre 2%

Brian McClinton - COME FROM AWAY - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Caitlyn Ruth McClellan - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 2%

Meghan McCarthy - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 2%

Danae Nick - HAIR - Vagabond Players 2%

Emily L. Sergo - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 1%

Jennifer Enfield - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ACT Black Box Studio 1%

Valerie Holt - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 1%

Jeremy Limansky - CABARET - ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 1%

Seth Fallon - HAIR - Vagabond Players 1%

Emma Brooks - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - ACT Black Box Studio 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Clara Lettau - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 11%

Liberty Pankhurst - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 8%

Liz Vinson - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Players on Air 8%

Kameron King - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 5%

Breton Stailey - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Other Voices Theatre 5%

Alexandra Gude - CHRISTMAS CAROL DRUNK AFTER DARK - Authentic Community Theatre 4%

ERIN BRANIGAN - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 4%

noah haren - THE TEMPEST - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre 4%

Steven Todd Smith - HENRY IV, PART ONE - Unstrung Harpist Productions 3%

Sarah Faye Branchman - PETER PAN - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Kelly Simmons - THE MALTESE FALCON - UpStage Artists 3%

Ty Unglebower - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Potomac Playmakers 3%

Gifty Amponsem - SAVE MY BLACK SOUL - Laurel Mill Playhouse 3%

Britany Atwater - CHRISTMAS CAROL DRUNK AFTER DARK - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Jessica Rota - PETER PAN - Authentic Community Theatre 3%

Eric Jones - MACBETH - Endangered Species Theatre Project 2%

Shaq Stewart - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Maggie Dennis - THE HEIDI CHRONICLES - Vagabond Players 2%

Merissa Joyce Dean - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Brian McClinton - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Matt Withers - CHRISTMAS CAROL DRUNK AFTER DARK - Authentic Community Theatre 2%

Lauren Proffit - STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 2%

Rain Pryor - MACBETH - Endangered Species Theatre Project 2%

Louis B Murray - AUGUST WILSON'S SEVEN GUITARS - Spotlighters Theatre 1%

Patsy Marion - STRANGE CONNECTIONS - ACT Black Box Studio 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Players on Air 37%

ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 22%

ANNIE - Authentic Community Theatre 20%

CAMP ROCK - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 18%

SONIC NOVA - ACT Black Box Studio 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Players on Air 21%

ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9%

Authentic Community Theatre 9%

Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8%

Charm City Players 5%

Potomac Playmakers 5%

Toby's Dinner Theatre 5%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Iron Crow Theatre 4%

MARYLAND RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 3%

UpStage Artists 3%

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theatre 3%

Ardeo Theatre Company 2%

Other Voices Theatre 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

Vagabond Players 2%

Olney Theatre Center 2%

Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Submersive Productions 2%

September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Weinberg Center for the Arts 1%

Everyman Theatre 1%

Fells Point Corner Theater 1%

UMBC Musical Theatre Club 1%

2nd Star Productions 1%

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 8% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 14% 2 CLUE Players on Air 13% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 21% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 4 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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