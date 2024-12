Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Laurel Mill Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 12%

Justin Patterson - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc 8%

Shalyce Hemby - FOR COLORED GIRLS - ArtsCentric 7%

Shalyce Hemby - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - ArtsCentric 7%

Amy Appleby - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 6%

Love Ruddell - FOOTLOOSE - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Justin Patterson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc. 5%

Delaney Goodwin - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars Theatre 4%

Kiersten Gasemy - NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 4%

Mark Minnick - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Abigail Weinel - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars 4%

Lena Janes - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Justin Patterson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Players on Air Inc 3%

Quae Simpson - RENT - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Devon Johnson - CINDERELLA - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Mark Minnick - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Delaney Goodwin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Kristin Rigsby - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Third Wall Productions 2%

Arthur Cuadros - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Dee Buchanan - DIANA - Way Off Broadway dinner theatre 2%

Julie Herber - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Arianna Costantini - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Jonathan Jackson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

JUSTIN PATTERSON - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - PLAYERS ON AIR 1%

Bailey Kershner - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Potomac Playmakers 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Victoria V. Jackson - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 9%

Alicia Vogt / Laura Wonsala - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc 7%

Cody Gilliam - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre 7%

Alicia Vogt / Laura Wonsala - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 6%

Miranda Secula-Rosell - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 6%

Rachel Saylor - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Cody Gilliam - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

Andrew Malone - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 6%

Larry Boggs, Jr. - FOR COLORED GIRLS - ArtsCentric 5%

Heather C. Jackson - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Wil E. Crowther - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 4%

Elizabeth Glass - CINDERELLA - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Cody Gilliam - THE COVER OF LIFE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

LAURA WONSALA - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - PLAYERS ON AIR 3%

Bill Kiska - ANASTASIA - Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 2%

Tommy Malek - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 2%

Miranda Secula-Rosell - SWEENEY TODD - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Amy Rudai - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Third Wall Productions 2%

Laura Wonsala / Alicia Vogt - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Elizabeth Tringali and Judy Harkins - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Karsen Green - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Tringali and Judy Harkins - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Miranda Secula-Rosell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Laura Wonsala / Alicia Vogt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Rachel Smith - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

NUTCRACKER - Ballet Theatre of Maryland 23%

THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - ArtsCentric 18%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars 17%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 17%

NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 17%

DIANA - Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 5%

HOT FOOT HONEYS SOUND & COLOR - Germantown Community Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Troy Burton - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 14%

Kimberli Rowley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 11%

Gené Fouché - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Debbie Mobley - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

Ben Azat - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Players on Air Inc 4%

Laura Wonsala - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc 4%

Kevin S McAllister - CINDERELLA - Artscentric/Baltimore Center Stage 4%

Ashley Gerhardt - NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 3%

Andrew Mitchell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Jacki Dixon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Beyond the Stage 3%

Laura Wonsala - ANNIE - Players on Air Inc. 3%

Tommy Malek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theatre 3%

Joel Roberson - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars 2%

Justin Patterson - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Sean Olsson - AVENUE Q - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Mark Minnick - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Miranda Secula-Rosell and Erik Secula - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Brian Michael Hoffman - SWEENEY TODD - Havre de Grace Opera House 2%

Kevin S. McAllister - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - ArtsCentric 2%

Sean Elias - RENT - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Joel Roberson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Wine - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Potomac Playmakers 1%

DAVID MENDIZÁBAL - MEXODUS - BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 1%

Andrew Mitchell - URINETOWN - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

Scott Ruble - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Authentic Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rebecca Wahls - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre 11%

Delaney Goodwin and Savanna Wright - THE GAME’S AFOOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 9%

Seth Thompson - BILOXI BLUES - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Donald Owens - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 8%

Kevin S. McAllister - FOR COLORED GIRLS - Artscentric 5%

Rain Pryor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 5%

Liz Hamill - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Gené Fouché - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Timoth David Copney - FAG GODS - Spotlighter’s Theatre 4%

CHRISTOPHER D. BETTS - THE HOT WING KING - BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 3%

Julie Herber - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Evan Crump - RICHARD II - Unstrung Harpist 3%

Caitlin Cutright - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Potomac Playmakers 3%

Kenyatta Rogers - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

Sierra Young - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Kaitlin Fowler - LITTLE WOMEN - Strand Theatre 2%

Tad Janes - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jennifer Male - MADEA - Howard Community College 2%

Janet Palmer - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Lanoree Blake - THE WOLVES - Spotlighters Theatre 2%

Aladrian C. Wetzel - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Melissa Baughman - THE FOREIGNER - Landless Theatre Company 2%

Ta'Von Vinson - PILLAR RABBIT - Spotlighter’s Theatre 1%

Marques Brown - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Germantown Community Theatre 1%

erin klarner - OUTWARD BOUND - Spotlighter’s Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 10%

AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse 10%

SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre 4%

ANASTASIA - September Song 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 3%

ANNIE - Players on Air Inc 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - PLAYERS ON AIR 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 2%

SIDEWAYS - Cumberland Theatre 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

SCOTTSBORO - ArtsCentric 2%

CINDERELLA - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - Strand Theatre 1%

RENT - Iron Crow Theatre 1%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ken Phillips - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 12%

Brad Paulsen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Abingdon Community Theater 9%

Justin Patterson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 7%

Tyrell Stanley - FOR COLORED GIRLS - ArtsCentric 6%

Justin Patterson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Players on Air Inc 6%

Jen Sizer - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 6%

Tim Beavers - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars 5%

Max Doolittle - CINDERELLA - ArtsCentric/Baltimore Center Stage 4%

Dakota Secula-Rosell - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 4%

David A Hopkins - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Bevin Gorin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

Cody James - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Bevin Gorin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Justin Kiska - ANASTASIA - Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 3%

Bevin Gorin - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Steph Knapp - NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 2%

Tabetha White & Doug Grove - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Thomas P. Gardner - RENT - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Will Heyser Payone - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Lynn Joslin - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Jim Shomo - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Third Wall Productions 2%

Tim Beavers - AVENUE Q - Small Town Stars 2%

Shana Joslyn - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERISTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Thomas P. Gardner - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Iron Crow Theatre 1%

Justin Kiska - DIANA - Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tevin Brown - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 14%

Kelly Schrecengost - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 13%

Jacob Miller - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc. 9%

Tyler Rieth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Abingdon Community Theater 7%

Alison Shafer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

William Zellhofer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Third Wall Productions 5%

Kelly Stoneberger - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 5%

Bill Dixon - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars 5%

Cedric Lyles - CINDERELLA - Artscentric/Baltimore Center Stage 4%

Ross Scott Rawlings - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Casey Golden - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players on Air Inc. 4%

Cedric Lyles - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - ArtsCentric 2%

Rachel Sandler - RENT - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Allison Bradbury - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Jude Sims - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Arianna Costantini - CINDERELLA - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Kelly Stoneberger - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre 2%

David Loy - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Rachel Sandler - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theatre 2%

Jarrett Rettman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Ross Scott Rawlings - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%

Ross Scott Rawlings - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%

Trey Pope - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

Trey Pope - URINETOWN - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

Jarrett Rettman - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%



Best Musical

AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse 11%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 11%

SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 10%

SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc. 5%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

ANASTASIA - September Song 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Artscentric 3%

ANNIE - Players on Air Inc 3%

NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 3%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Havre de Grace Opera House 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - PLAYERS ON AIR 3%

CINDERELLA - Artscentric/Baltimore Center Stage 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Beyond the Stage 2%

RENT - Iron Crow Theatr 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

LUTHER - Arena Players Incorporated 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Players on Air Inc. 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 1%

AVENUE Q - Small Town Stars 1%

MEXODUS - Baltimore Center Stage 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kristen Demers - AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse 11%

Jordan Kline - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Verna Hiser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Abingdon Community Theater 6%

Marshai Allen - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 5%

Shamiriyah Darby - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 4%

Alana Simone - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc. 4%

Nicky Kaider - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Mallory Gantz - ANNIE - Players on Air Inc 3%

Jaiden Nuako - CINDERELLA - ArtsCentric 3%

Brian Recordss - FOOTLOOSE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Tori Weaver - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Justin Patterson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Cara Wolf - AVENUE Q - Small Town Stars 2%

Dani Rizzo - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Grace Hansbrough - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Small Town Stars Theatre 2%

Will Brown - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars 2%

Angelo Harrington III - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - ArtsCentric 1%

Heather Bounds - CINDERELLA - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

Jason Hentrich - SWEENEY TODD - Havre de Grace Opera House 1%

Molly Hofstaedter - FOOTLOOSE - Cumberland Theatre 1%

Randy Stull - ANASTASIA - Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 1%

Daena Cox - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc 1%

Lila Cooper - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 1%

Emily Johnston - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Players on Air Inc. 1%

Ethan Brown - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alex Stompoly - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre 11%

Will Brown - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 8%

Sharon Carter Brown - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 6%

Aaron Phillip Watkins - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 5%

Bill Dennison - SIDEWAYS - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Kimberli Rowley - THE ROSE TATTOO - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Mecca Verdell - FOR COLORED GIRLS - Artscentric 4%

Steven Todd Smith - RICHARD II - Unstrung Harpist 4%

Tori Weaver - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Shea-Mikel Green - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jeremy Myers - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Kecia Delroy - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Sharon Carter Brown - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 3%

Seth Thompson - SIDEWAYS - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Jefferson A Russell - JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Pat Collins - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Dakota Secula-Rosell - THE GAME’S AFOOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Will Murphy - CROCODILE FEVER - Strand Theatre 2%

Annabelle Brame - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Josh Wilder - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

BJORN DUPATY - THE HOT WING KING - BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 2%

Alfred Lance - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Sydney Marks - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Vagabond Players 2%

Tannen Smith - ORPHANS - Potomac Playmakers 2%

Sidney Davis - THE FOREIGNER - Landless Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre 15%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 11%

THE GAME’S AFOOT - Small Town Stars Theatre 8%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 7%

BILOXI BLUES - Cumberland Theatre 5%

POTUS - Everyman 4%

THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Strand Theatre 4%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

THE HOT WING KING - BALTIMORE CENTER STAGE 4%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

THE WOLVES - Spotlighter’s Theatre 3%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

THE COVER OF LIFE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

RICHARD II - Unstrung Harpist 3%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Everyman 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

ORPHANS - Potomac Playmakers 2%

PILLAR RABBIT - Spotlighter’s Theatre 1%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Authentic Community Theatre 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Germantown Community Theatre 1%

MONROE DOCTRINE - Baltimore Theater Project 1%

THE CHILDREN - Germantown Community Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre 16%

Alex Lopez (Manuel) - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 9%

Emma Fronheiser / Laura Wonsala - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc. 7%

Laura Wonsala / Emma Fronheiser - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc. 6%

Paul Keays & Tim Beavers - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 6%

Shane Lowry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 6%

Jim Stoneberger - ANASTASIA - SEPTEMBER SONG 5%

Jim Stoneberger - SWEENEY TODD - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 4%

David DiFalco - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Justin Patterson / Laura Wonsala - ANNIE - Players on Air Inc. 4%

Brandon Gorin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Tad Janes - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERISTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Brandon Gorin & Brett Pearson - CINDERELLA - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Blaine Smith - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Potomac Playmakers 3%

Justin Kiska - ANASTASIA - Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 3%

Thomas Jenkeleit - RENT - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Justin Patterson / Emma Fronheiser - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Brandon Gorin - URINETOWN - Milburn Stone Theatre 2%

Tim Beavers and Paul Keays - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Paul Keays - AVENUE Q - Small Town Stars 2%

Shana Joslyn - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Brandon Gorin & Brett Pearson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

Marques Brown - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Germantown Community Theatre 1%

David DiFalco - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY! - MET's Fun Company 1%

Marques Brown - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Germantown Community Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Oltarzewski - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Abingdon Community Theater 15%

Corey Brown - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 13%

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 12%

Dagny Beavers - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars Theatre 9%

Brett Pearson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 8%

Tom Majarov - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 7%

Dagny Beavers - SWEENEY TODD - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 7%

Kaydin Hamby - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

Jen Scorziello - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Milburn Stone Theatre 5%

Kaydin Hamby - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERISTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Kevin Lloyd - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Paul Surowiec - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Walker Higgins - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Germantown Community Theatre 3%

Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek - SCAT: AN ODE TO THE BRIGHT EYED AND BUSHY TAILED - The Voxel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Connor McCabe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Eddie Satterfield - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 7%

Archie Kramer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Abingdon Community Theater 5%

Jake Schwartz - NEWSIES - Other Voices Theatre 5%

Elizabeth Butler - FOOTLOOSE - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Elijah Ali - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - ArtsCentric 4%

Tierra Strickland - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 4%

Justin Patterson - ANNIE - Players on Air Inc. 3%

Melynda Wintrol - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Alexandra Overby - AVENUE Q - Small Town Stars Theatre 2%

Justin Burley - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 2%

Rebecca Garrahy - SISTER ACT - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Patrick Gover - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Sarah Barnes - ANNIE - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Amy Appleby - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Sandra Meekins - SOULMATES:THE MUSIC OF ASHFORD & SIMPSON - Arena Players Incorporated 2%

Justin Patterson - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players on Air Inc. 2%

Will Brown - AMERICAN IDIOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 2%

Kecia Deroly - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Adian Chapman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jess Yastrzemsky - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players on Air Inc. 1%

Alexis Krey-Bedore - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%

Karli Cole - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Sara Butler - ANASTASIA - September Song Musical Theatre 1%

Eric Bray Jr. - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Connor McCabe - BILOXI BLUES - Cumberland Theatre 10%

Zipporah Brown Gladden - JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 8%

Shayla Lowe - FOR COLORED GIRLS - Artscentric 8%

Cecelia Boynton - THE GAMES AFOOT - Small Town Stars Theatre Company 5%

Tori Weaver - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5%

Julia Williams - LITTLE WOMEN - Strand Theatre 5%

Shea-Mikel Green - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5%

Emily Bonaria - THE ROSE TATTOO - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Bill Lee - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 4%

William Walker - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 4%

Cindy Beavers - THE GAME’S AFOOT - Small Town Stars Theatre 4%

ReginaGinaG - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Spotlighter’s Theatre 4%

Isaiah Evans - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 3%

Kira Gandolfo - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Breonna Lewis - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

Willem Rogers - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Gillian Shelley - RICHARD II - Unstrung Harpist 3%

Tom Doty - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Potomac Playmakers 3%

Amanda Harris - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Spotlighters Theatre 3%

Evan Carrington - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 2%

Darryl Warren - A GAMES AFOOT - Small Town Stars 2%

Nicole Scroggins - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated 2%

Riley Calpin - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Milburn Stone Theatre 1%

Matt Harris - RICHARD II - Unstrung Harpist 1%

Kaitlin Ruby - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Spotlighters Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre 24%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Abingdon Community Theater 22%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - UpStage Artists 11%

ELF: THE MUSICAL - Tidewater players 10%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Tidewater Players 9%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MET's Fun Company 7%

THE BORROWERS - MET's Fun Company 7%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 7%

MERRY MEN (BOOKS ON STAGE) - Germantown Community Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland Theatre 14%

Arena Players Incorporated 12%

Players on Air Inc 11%

Toby’s Dinner Theatre 8%

Small Town Stars Theatre Company 7%

Abingdon Community Theater 6%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5%

September Song Musical Theatre 3%

Artscentric 3%

Spotlighter’s Theatre 3%

Milburn Stone Theatre 3%

UpStage Artists 3%

Maryland Theatre Collective 2%

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Other Voices Theatre 2%

Everyman 2%

Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 2%

Way Off Broadway Dinner theatre 2%

Authentic Community Theatre 1%

Vagabond Players 1%

Potomac Playmakers 1%

Tidewater Players 1%

Strand Theatre 1%

Iron Crow Theatre 1%

Landless Theatre Company 1%



Comments