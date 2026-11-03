Everyman Theatre to Stage AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MIRROR CRACK'D

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Everyman Theatre unveils the lineup of cast and creatives for Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd, Rachel Wagstaff's adaptation of the beloved Miss Marple mystery, running November 29 – December 30. The production marks Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner's Everyman directing debut and brings together a large ensemble cast composed primarily of Everyman Resident Company members as well as local talent.

'I've spent most of my career inside a resident company, and I know how rare it is to walk into a rehearsal room where the actors already share years of trust,' says Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. 'The Mirror Crack'd is a story about a close-knit community, and it's a joy to tell it alongside artists who have built a community of their own here in Baltimore.'

Starring as Miss Jane Marple is Helen Hedman (Emma, And Then There Were None), bringing Agatha Christie's legendary sleuth to the Everyman stage. Chinai Routté (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Piano Lesson) plays Hollywood star Marina Gregg. The company also includes Megan Anderson (Different Words for Happiness, And Then There Were None) as Heather Leigh, Beth Hylton (Emma, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Ella Zelinsky, Hannah Kelly (And Then There Were None, A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Cherry Baker, Bruce Randolph Nelson (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Art) as Giuseppe Renzo, Zack Powell (Emma, Deceived) as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock, and Kyle Prue (Art, Harvey) as Cyril Leigh. Additional area artists Susan Rome (Pygmalion) as Dolly Bantry, Jamie Smithson (Crimes of the Heart) as Jason Rudd, and Pepin as Lola Brewster round out the cast.

In addition to Weinbrenner, the production's creative team includes Yu Shibagaki (Scenic Design), Resident Artist David Burdick (Costume Design), Alberto Segarra (Lighting Design), Kathy Ruvuna (Sound Design), Denise O'Brien (Wig Design), Resident Artist Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy), Resident Artist Gary Logan (Dialects), and Resident Artist Robyn Quick (Dramaturgy). Resident Stage Manager Cat Wallis leads the stage management team, joined by assistant stage managers Dante Fields and Jalon Payton.

Adapted from Agatha Christie's novel, the play is set in the 1960s in the quaint English village of St. Mary Mead. When a chilling murder occurs at a glamorous soiree hosted by a Hollywood star, everyone becomes a suspect and the clever and perceptive sleuth Miss Marple is called upon to help solve the case. The Mirror Crack'd is Everyman's fifth consecutive holiday-season mystery, following Ken Ludwig's Baskerville, Dial M for Murder, And Then There Were None, and Deceived.

PERFORMANCES AND TICKETS

There are 34 public performances, beginning with a Pay-What-You-Choose performance on Sunday, November 29 and running through Wednesday, December 30, with weekday matinee performances added around the holidays. Tickets start at $59 and Pay-What-You-Choose seats are available at every performance. Student tickets are available at all performances with a valid student ID. Groups of 10 or more save up to 30% on single tickets.

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org, by emailing boxoffice@everymantheatre.org, or by calling 410.752.2208. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 12:00–5:00 PM, and the box office opens two hours before every performance, including weekends.

SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

Previews: Tuesday–Thursday, December 1–3, 7:00 PM: Be among the first audiences to see Weinbrenner's Everyman directorial debut. https://everymantheatre.org/event/mirror-crackd/

Student Spotlight Series: Sunday, December 13 – Tailored for high school and college students, Everyman Theatre's Student Spotlight Series provides an engaging, comprehensive look into professional theatre production. The experience includes lunch, a pre-show talk with a creative, the performance, and a post-show conversation. $35 per student. https://everymantheatre.org/event/spotlightseries/

Ticket holders have two distinct opportunities—one matinee and one evening performance—to stay immediately after the show for a 30-minute facilitated talkback and meet members of the cast. These engaging post-show discussions offer audiences a deeper look inside the creative process and the making of this holiday mystery. https://everymantheatre.org/event/cast-conversations/

Sunday, December 13, 2 PM

Thursday, December 17, 7 PM

HOLIDAY MIDWEEK MATINEES

Everyman's midweek matinees offer audiences a cozy, daytime escape into Christie's classic mystery. These afternoon performances provide a relaxed alternative to evening theatergoing- perfect for client entertaining, holiday get togethers, or anyone looking to host a festive holiday afternoon with friends and family. https://everymantheatre.org/event/mirror-crackd/

Wednesday, December 9, 1PM

Wednesday, December 16, 1PM

Tuesday, December 22, 1PM

Wednesday, December 23, 1PM

Wednesday, December 30, 1PM

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Brandon Weinbrenner is the Artistic Director at Everyman Theatre. He joined Everyman in July 2026 after 13 years as Associate Artistic Director of The Alley Theatre in Houston, where he served as Associate Artistic Director, overseeing the theatre's Resident Acting Company and directed more than a dozen mainstage productions, including Misery, Clue, Noises Off, The Humans, and the world premiere of The Body Snatcher. He was on the founding team of Alley All New, the Alley's new-play development program, and directed productions in and led casting for its Alley All New Festival for nine years. He also spearheaded the University of Houston/Alley Theatre Professional Actor Training Program, a three-year MFA in Acting. He is a former Bret C. Harte Directing Fellow at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and holds a BFA in Acting from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT AND ADAPTER

Agatha Christie (1890–1976) is the best-selling fiction writer of all time. She wrote 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, along with The Mousetrap, the world's longest-running play. Her most beloved creations, the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and the quietly formidable Miss Jane Marple, remain two of the most iconic figures in crime fiction.

Rachel Wagstaff is an acclaimed British playwright celebrated for her high-profile stage adaptations, including Sebastian Faulks' Birdsong (West End), Paula Hawkins' The Girl on the Train (West End, co-adapted with Duncan Abel), Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code, and the award-winning musical Flowers for Mrs. Harris. Commissioned by Agatha Christie Limited, her adaptation of The Mirror Crack'd has been produced across the UK, internationally in Mumbai, and throughout leading regional theatres in North America.

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