Everyman Theatre to Expand Community Nights With Holiday Parade and Cast Events Around AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MIRROR CRACK'D
Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner leads the Baltimore company's season-long series of neighborhood gatherings, including a Marples march and a Creators Soirée.
Everyman Theatre is expanding Community Nights, a season-long series of special performances and gatherings designed with activities and offerings that cater to the audiences and communities each story speaks to most. After well-received celebrations alongside Kim's Convenience and Different Words for Happiness, every show this season will double as a neighborhood gathering space.
'Community Nights are about meeting Baltimore where it lives, whether that's convening the members of our specific neighborhood or inviting communities in the greater Baltimore area to experience what happens on and off our stage,' says Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. 'Every production this season is an opportunity to find connectivity between Everyman and the vibrantly diverse communities that make Baltimore who it is.'
The holiday season brings Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd to the Everyman stage, running November 29 – December 30, 2026. Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff, the production marks the first time Miss Marple steps off the page and onto the stage. It is also Weinbrenner's Everyman directing debut.
DECEMBER COMMUNITY NIGHTS AND NEIGHBORHOOD CELEBRATIONS
- Neighborhood Night – Tuesday, December 1: Residents of nearby downtown apartment communities will be among the first audience to see the show! Residents can meet neighbors and enjoy happy hour specials preshow- celebrating the theatre's home in Baltimore's Bromo Arts District, with special discounts on ticket purchases.
- 'March of the Marples' at the 53rd Annual Mayor's Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 6, 1–4 p.m.: Everyman takes the mystery to the streets of Hampden and Medfield, marching in the parade to promote The Mirror Crack'd and to honor Agatha Christie's legendary sleuth, Miss Jane Marple. Staff, volunteers, and friends of the theatre will hand out treats along the route and invite parade-goers to solve the case at Everyman this holiday season. Attendees will have an opportunity to take pictures and engage with the theatremakers behind the production!
- The Social Soirée – Friday, December 11, 6 p.m.: Everyman welcomes Baltimore content creators and social media voices, along with a guest, for an evening of whodunnit glamour. Attendees are invited to experience the production and share the mystery with their followers. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a pre-show reception, photo moments, and networking opportunities.
Happy hour offerings will be available at Vinny's Bar for all Community Night events and performances.
CAST CONVERSATIONS AND HOLIDAY WEEK PERFORMANCES
Audiences can deepen their connection to the production through post-show cast conversations, where members of the cast discuss bringing Agatha Christie's world to life. Everyman will also host special holiday week performances from December 22 through December 30, 2026, offering extra opportunities for families and holiday visitors to experience the show. This production is family-friendly and appropriate for all ages 10+.
CAST CONVERSATION PERFORMANCE DATES
- Thursday, December 10, after the 7 p.m. performance
- Sunday, December 13, after the 2 p.m. performance
HOLIDAY WEEK PERFORMANCE DATES
- Tuesday, December 22: 1 p.m. | 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 23: 1 p.m. | 7 p.m.
- Saturday, December 26: 2 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 27: 2 p.m. | 7 p.m.
- Monday, December 28: 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 29: 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 30: 1 p.m. | 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY NIGHTS CONTINUE IN THE NEW YEAR
The commitment to tailored community engagement continues into 2027. This winter, Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, a reimagining of the final night of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, arrives alongside Everyman's participation in Downtown Partnership's Discovery Days which will take place on January 22- January 31, 2027. In the spring, John Pielmeier's Tony-nominated Agnes of God takes the stage. The season closes in early summer with Patrick Hamilton's classic psychological thriller Rope. Community Nights and partner events for each production will be announced throughout the season.
TICKETS AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS
Community Nights are included with the standard price of a single ticket or subscription. Tickets for The Mirror Crack'd are available at https://everymantheatre.org/event/mirror-crackd or through the box office at 410-752-2208. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% when tickets are purchased together. Everyman can host groups for pre- or post-show gatherings in the mezzanine or lobby spaces. Visit everymantheatre.org/group-sales/ for more information.
Community organizations interested in setting up an information table, joining a Community Night, or bringing a group can contact Corey Frier-Ritsch at cfrier@everymantheatre.org.
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