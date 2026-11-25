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Everyman Theatre is expanding Community Nights, a season-long series of special performances and gatherings designed with activities and offerings that cater to the audiences and communities each story speaks to most. After well-received celebrations alongside Kim's Convenience and Different Words for Happiness, every show this season will double as a neighborhood gathering space.

'Community Nights are about meeting Baltimore where it lives, whether that's convening the members of our specific neighborhood or inviting communities in the greater Baltimore area to experience what happens on and off our stage,' says Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. 'Every production this season is an opportunity to find connectivity between Everyman and the vibrantly diverse communities that make Baltimore who it is.'

The holiday season brings Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd to the Everyman stage, running November 29 – December 30, 2026. Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff, the production marks the first time Miss Marple steps off the page and onto the stage. It is also Weinbrenner's Everyman directing debut.

DECEMBER COMMUNITY NIGHTS AND NEIGHBORHOOD CELEBRATIONS

Neighborhood Night – Tuesday, December 1: Residents of nearby downtown apartment communities will be among the first audience to see the show! Residents can meet neighbors and enjoy happy hour specials preshow- celebrating the theatre's home in Baltimore's Bromo Arts District, with special discounts on ticket purchases.

'March of the Marples' at the 53rd Annual Mayor's Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 6, 1–4 p.m.: Everyman takes the mystery to the streets of Hampden and Medfield, marching in the parade to promote The Mirror Crack'd and to honor Agatha Christie's legendary sleuth, Miss Jane Marple. Staff, volunteers, and friends of the theatre will hand out treats along the route and invite parade-goers to solve the case at Everyman this holiday season. Attendees will have an opportunity to take pictures and engage with the theatremakers behind the production!

The Social Soirée – Friday, December 11, 6 p.m.: Everyman welcomes Baltimore content creators and social media voices, along with a guest, for an evening of whodunnit glamour. Attendees are invited to experience the production and share the mystery with their followers. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a pre-show reception, photo moments, and networking opportunities.

Happy hour offerings will be available at Vinny's Bar for all Community Night events and performances.

CAST CONVERSATIONS AND HOLIDAY WEEK PERFORMANCES

Audiences can deepen their connection to the production through post-show cast conversations, where members of the cast discuss bringing Agatha Christie's world to life. Everyman will also host special holiday week performances from December 22 through December 30, 2026, offering extra opportunities for families and holiday visitors to experience the show. This production is family-friendly and appropriate for all ages 10+.

Thursday, December 10, after the 7 p.m. performance

Sunday, December 13, after the 2 p.m. performance

Tuesday, December 22: 1 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 23: 1 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 26: 2 p.m. | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 27: 2 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Monday, December 28: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 30: 1 p.m. | 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY NIGHTS CONTINUE IN THE NEW YEAR

The commitment to tailored community engagement continues into 2027. This winter, Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, a reimagining of the final night of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, arrives alongside Everyman's participation in Downtown Partnership's Discovery Days which will take place on January 22- January 31, 2027. In the spring, John Pielmeier's Tony-nominated Agnes of God takes the stage. The season closes in early summer with Patrick Hamilton's classic psychological thriller Rope. Community Nights and partner events for each production will be announced throughout the season.

TICKETS AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Community Nights are included with the standard price of a single ticket or subscription. Tickets for The Mirror Crack'd are available at https://everymantheatre.org/event/mirror-crackd or through the box office at 410-752-2208. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% when tickets are purchased together. Everyman can host groups for pre- or post-show gatherings in the mezzanine or lobby spaces. Visit everymantheatre.org/group-sales/ for more information.

Community organizations interested in setting up an information table, joining a Community Night, or bringing a group can contact Corey Frier-Ritsch at cfrier@everymantheatre.org.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 10% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 8% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 13% 2 CLUE Players on Air 12% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 11% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 THE PANSY HOUR Submersive Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 20% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 8% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 7% 5 Charm City Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 4 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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