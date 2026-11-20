"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cumberland Theatre to Stage DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL This December
Joel Hoover and Rhett Wolford share the title role, with Cammerron Baits as Old Max and Olive Wolford as CINDY LOU WHO.
Cumberland Theatre will bring Whoville to the stage this December with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The production opens Thursday, December 3, and runs through Sunday, December 20, 2026, at Cumberland Theatre, 101 North Johnson Street in Cumberland.
The story began with Dr. Seuss' 1957 picture book and reached new generations through the 1966 animated television special narrated by Boris Karloff, the 2000 live-action film starring Jim Carrey, and the 2018 animated film featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch. The stage musical tells the story from the perspective of the Grinch's dog, Max, and features familiar songs from the television special, including 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas,' alongside songs by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason.
As the Whos get ready for Christmas, the Grinch hatches a plan to steal it, with Max along for the ride. When Whoville wakes up without its presents and decorations, the Whos gather to sing anyway, leaving the Grinch to wonder what he missed.
Joel Hoover and Rhett Wolford share the iconic role of the Grinch. Cammerron Baits plays Old Max, who narrates the story, and Olivia Bedell plays Young Max. Olive Wolford plays Cindy Lou Who, with Jana Denning as Mama Who and Brady Griffin as Papa Who.
Rounding out the cast are Lura Thompson, Kirk Squires, Jacob Taylor, Brian Records, Brielle Windle, and Emily Snyder. The production also features young performers Binah Livingston, Adam Miller, Emily Peterson, Lincoln VanMeter, Jordan Huff, and Averi Voit.
Kimberli Rowley directs, with music direction by Lea Ann Alter and choreography by Carly Hanna. The design team includes Jennifer Clark (costumes), Shane Lynn (scenery), Rhett Wolford (lighting), and Trevor McCabe (props). Marcus Hardinger serves as stage manager, and Steven Zalatoris is the stage carpenter.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at www.cumberlandtheatre.com. Group rates are available by emailing info@cumberlandtheatre.com.
The production is made possible by generous sponsorship from The Belt Group, Diehl's Ford, and Dawn's Family Practice.
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