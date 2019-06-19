Court Jesters Present ALADDIN, JR.
Based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio and directed and produced by Ron Clements & John Musker.
The beloved story of a diamond-in-the-rough street rat has been given the royal treatment!
This new adaption of the 1992 Academy Award -winning film and 2014 hit Broadway show features expanded characters, new songs and more thrills. It's sure to open up a whole new world for the young people in your life.
Tickets On Sale Now!. Box Office 443-840-arts.