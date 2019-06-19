Court Jesters Present ALADDIN, JR.

Jun. 19, 2019  

Based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio and directed and produced by Ron Clements & John Musker.

The beloved story of a diamond-in-the-rough street rat has been given the royal treatment!

This new adaption of the 1992 Academy Award -winning film and 2014 hit Broadway show features expanded characters, new songs and more thrills. It's sure to open up a whole new world for the young people in your life.

Tickets On Sale Now!. Box Office 443-840-arts.



