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Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will present Beowulf, A Retelling, a solo theatrical adaptation of the Old English epic, for a special limited engagement April 2–11, 2027, in Baltimore.

Adapted and performed by Marcus Kyd, a Chesapeake Shakespeare Company member and Founder and Artistic Director of Taffety Punk Theatre Company, the production is directed by Chris Curtis.

Originally produced by Taffety Punk Theatre Company, Beowulf, A Retelling transports audiences to fifth-century Scandinavia, bringing one of the oldest surviving works of English literature to the stage through storytelling, musical underscoring and a single performer.

The production recounts the legendary saga of Beowulf, drawing on the epic poem's world of warriors, mead halls and heroic quests. Kyd's adaptation uses spoken word and music to bring the story to life in an intimate theatrical setting.

The engagement marks the production's arrival at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company for a limited run following its original staging by Taffety Punk Theatre Company.

Additional production details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The race is on for the Baltimore Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 11% 2 CABARET ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 9% 3 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 9% 4 ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8% 5 FOOTLOOSE Cockpit in Court 6% Best Play 1 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Players on Air 15% 2 CLUE Players on Air 14% 3 SHE KILLS MONSTERS Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 12% 4 HOLES Baltimore Center Stage 8% 5 A CHRISTMAS CAROL ACT Black Box Studio 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Players on Air 23% 2 ANNAPOLIS SUMMER GARDEN THEATRE 10% 3 Authentic Community Theatre 9% 4 Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 8% 5 Charm City Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alice Solomon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 8% 2 Bonnie Nordvedt - MATILDA THE MUSICAL Players on Air 7% 3 Scott Robert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Other Voices Theatre 5% 4 Bryant Gutknecht - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL! Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5% 5 Jacob Oland - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Players on Air 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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