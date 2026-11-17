"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company to Present BEOWULF, A RETELLING in April 2027
Marcus Kyd will adapt and perform the solo production, directed by Chris Curtis, for a limited engagement April 2–11.
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will present Beowulf, A Retelling, a solo theatrical adaptation of the Old English epic, for a special limited engagement April 2–11, 2027, in Baltimore.
Adapted and performed by Marcus Kyd, a Chesapeake Shakespeare Company member and Founder and Artistic Director of Taffety Punk Theatre Company, the production is directed by Chris Curtis.
Originally produced by Taffety Punk Theatre Company, Beowulf, A Retelling transports audiences to fifth-century Scandinavia, bringing one of the oldest surviving works of English literature to the stage through storytelling, musical underscoring and a single performer.
The production recounts the legendary saga of Beowulf, drawing on the epic poem's world of warriors, mead halls and heroic quests. Kyd's adaptation uses spoken word and music to bring the story to life in an intimate theatrical setting.
The engagement marks the production's arrival at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company for a limited run following its original staging by Taffety Punk Theatre Company.
Additional production details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
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