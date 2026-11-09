This week on Tea Time with Mikayla, Mikayla sits down with Peter Van Dam, Partner and Casting Director at The TRC Company, formerly Tara Rubin Casting, for a candid, thoughtful, and deeply illuminating conversation about the human side of casting.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets to Go on Sale for Hippodrome Baltimore Engagement
Disney Theatrical Group and the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center announced the sale, with the production based on the 1991 animated film.
Disney Theatrical Group has announced today that tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical will begin performances at the Hippodrome on June 16, 2027, for a limited engagement of one week through June 20, 2027.
Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, and winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.
In Baltimore, Beauty and the Beast will play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Beginning Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., tickets will be available online or at the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on show days from 11 a.m. to curtain.
Ticket buyers are reminded to purchase only through official retail ticket channels for all performances at the Hippodrome. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Hippodrome is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.
About Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can't Love Her” and “A Change In Me”). The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz. Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.
Completing the design team, John Shivers is sound designer, Darrel Maloney is projection & video designer, and David H. Lawrence is hair & make-up designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusion designer, as he was on the original 1994 production. Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager
Previous Disney-produced North American Tours of Beauty and the Beast played for almost eight years, for a combined total of 2,893 performances
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BONUS: Beauty and the Beast National Tour | Theatre in the D
Join Jess and Miranda of "Theatre in the D" for their review of the new national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They discuss the show's spectacular choreography, its changes from the original, and whether the stage version captures the magic of the romance.
The conclusion of a three-part program featuring prolific composer Alan Menken, who began his storied career in the theater but is mostly known for his work on animated films such as THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ALADDIN and ENCHANTED.
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BONUS: Beauty and the Beast National Tour | Theatre in the D
Join Jess and Miranda of "Theatre in the D" for their review of the new national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They discuss the show's spectacular choreography, its changes from the original, and whether the stage version captures the magic of the romance.
BONUS - Caleb McArthur | Make Me A Musical
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