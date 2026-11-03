A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Chesapeake Shakespeare Company This December

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Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) invites audiences home for the holidays with its annual return of A Christmas Carol. The company's adaptation of the classic has become a centerpiece of Maryland's festive season, celebrating the enduring power of community, compassion, and the spirit of Baltimore. A Christmas Carol opens Saturday, November 28, and runs through Wednesday, December 23.

The tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge through one extraordinary Christmas Eve in 19th-century Baltimore, as he journeys through the past, present, and future for one final chance at redemption. While the production has long been set in Baltimore, company member Laura Rocklyn deepened that relationship with her 2022 adaptation, allowing both Dickens' voice and Baltimore's to exist in harmony.

Quāé Simpson returns to direct the production, drawing audiences into Scrooge's world, creating a richly spellbinding journey through his memories. Simpson reflects, 'Directing A Christmas Carol is a reminder that redemption is always within reach, no matter how far we've strayed. Each time this story is told, it asks us again: What kind of person will we choose to be?'

It would not be CSC's beloved tradition without longtime company member Gregory Burgess reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge. Once again, he mines new layers in Dickens' most famous miser—a role that has become unmistakably his own. Burgess is joined by a powerhouse ensemble of CSC favorites, with nearly the entire cast from last year's production reuniting to share in this charming holiday tale for another year.

As always, CSC is offering a range of community events throughout the production, celebrating the spirit of togetherness that makes this story, this season, and the city of Baltimore magical.

TICKETS

Adult tickets start at $56, tickets for youth 25 and under start at $39, and preview tickets are $35. To purchase tickets, visit ChesapeakeShakespeare.com, or contact the Box Office directly by calling 410-244-8570 or visit in person during business hours at 7 South Calvert Street. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more and active-duty military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.chesapeakeshakespeare.com/shows-tickets/carol/.

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