Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austria!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Performing Center Austria 39%
Beat1060 Wien 17%
Dance Arts Wien 16%
Best Ensemble
CATS - Ronacher - 2020 26%
ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 22%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle, Amstetten - 2019 11%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Bauernbräu Wien 54%
Kim Kocht 1090 Wien 19%
Mama und der Bulle Wien 11%
Best Theatre Staff
Ronacher 37%
Vienna's English Theatre 24%
Raimund Theater 17%
Dancer Of The Decade
Stephen Martin Allan - CATS - Ronacher - 2019 27%
Filippo Strocchi - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle, Amstetten - 2019 21%
Thomas Höfner - I AM FROM AUSTRIA - Raimundtheater - 2017 21%
Favorite Social Media
Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna 45%
THE MUSICAL SHOWROOM 27%
Landestheater Linz 12%
Original Script Of The Decade
Norberto Bertassi - ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 27%
Don Black/ Charles Hart - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 24%
Rory Six - EIN WENIG FARBE - Theatercouch - 2018 21%
Performer Of The Decade
Nina Hafner - ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 25%
Wietske van Tongeren - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 16%
Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 15%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 29%
ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 17%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Ronacher - 2018 12%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
DER SOHN - Josefstadt Theater - 2020 31%
PAPERMAN - Schubert Theater - 2016 30%
KARLSSON VOM DACH - Theater der Jugend - 2014 20%
Set Design Of The Decade
Kentaur - TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Ronacher - 2017 44%
John Napier - CATS - Ronacher - 2019 35%
Anthony Ward - SCHIKANEDER - Raimund Theater - 2016 21%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna 41%
THE MUSICAL SHOWROOM 24%
Vienna's English Theatre 23%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
The Musical Showroom 65%
Musical Unplugged 29%
Beat1060 6%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 36%
Alexander Sasanowitsch - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 26%
Milica Jovanovic - SCHIKANEDER - Raimund Theater - 2016 14%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Theatercouch 58%
teatro Mödling 21%
Linda Koprowski 20%
From This Author BWW
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!
- Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!