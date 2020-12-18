Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austria!

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Performing Center Austria 39%

Beat1060 Wien 17%

Dance Arts Wien 16%



Best Ensemble

CATS - Ronacher - 2020 26%

ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 22%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle, Amstetten - 2019 11%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bauernbräu Wien 54%

Kim Kocht 1090 Wien 19%

Mama und der Bulle Wien 11%



Best Theatre Staff

Ronacher 37%

Vienna's English Theatre 24%

Raimund Theater 17%



Dancer Of The Decade

Stephen Martin Allan - CATS - Ronacher - 2019 27%

Filippo Strocchi - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Johann Pölz Halle, Amstetten - 2019 21%

Thomas Höfner - I AM FROM AUSTRIA - Raimundtheater - 2017 21%



Favorite Social Media

Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna 45%

THE MUSICAL SHOWROOM 27%

Landestheater Linz 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Norberto Bertassi - ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 27%

Don Black/ Charles Hart - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 24%

Rory Six - EIN WENIG FARBE - Theatercouch - 2018 21%



Performer Of The Decade

Nina Hafner - ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 25%

Wietske van Tongeren - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 16%

Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 15%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ALICE IM WUNDERLAND - Stadttheater Mödling - 2018 29%

ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 17%

TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Ronacher - 2018 12%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DER SOHN - Josefstadt Theater - 2020 31%

PAPERMAN - Schubert Theater - 2016 30%

KARLSSON VOM DACH - Theater der Jugend - 2014 20%



Set Design Of The Decade

Kentaur - TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Ronacher - 2017 44%

John Napier - CATS - Ronacher - 2019 35%

Anthony Ward - SCHIKANEDER - Raimund Theater - 2016 21%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Vereinige Bühnen Wien Musical Vienna 41%

THE MUSICAL SHOWROOM 24%

Vienna's English Theatre 23%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Musical Showroom 65%

Musical Unplugged 29%

Beat1060 6%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Drew Sarich - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ronacher - 2019 36%

Alexander Sasanowitsch - ASPECTS OF LOVE - The Musical Showroom - 2020 26%

Milica Jovanovic - SCHIKANEDER - Raimund Theater - 2016 14%

