Tosca will be performed at Wiener Staatsoper in September. Performances will run 6-11 September 2021.

Music Giacomo Puccini

Text Giuseppe Giacosa & Luigi Illica

Musical Direction - Axel Kober

Production - Margarethe Wallmann

Scenery and Costume Design - Nicola Benois

Floria Tosca - Carmen Giannattasio

Mario Cavaradossi - Fabio Sartori

Baron Scarpia - Erwin Schrott

The appeal of Margarethe Wallmann's Tosca production has stood the test of time since 1958. The staging has also garnered interest on account of its symbolic allure with the impressive number of renowned artistic personalities who have appeared before the Viennese audience in this very production with these very decorations and in these very costumes in memorable performances. The gallery of outstanding performers will now be continued in all three performance series of this season, including with Viennese role debuts of international audience favourites.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.wiener-staatsoper.at/en/season-tickets/detail/event/983444389-tosca/.