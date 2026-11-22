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With a stellar cast drawn from the German-speaking musical scene and a witty production in which direction and choreography blend seamlessly, Theater Baden delivers a riotously funny evening with musical excellence to match. By the end, you might well find yourself wishing you could join the Addams family!

Andrew Lippa (music and lyrics), Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (book) premiered The Addams Family in New York in 2010, by which time the eccentric clan had long since achieved cult status. This macabre take on the family comedy first reached German-speaking audiences in Saarbrücken in 2014. Since then, the musical has become a familiar fixture on the schedules of theatres across Germany and Austria. The popularity of Netflix's Wednesday has also introduced the Addams family to a younger generation, although it is still largely the older audience members who instinctively snap along to the iconic theme.

At the centre of the story is Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a thoroughly conventional young man from a decidedly normal family. The two are determined to marry, but Wednesday's idea of a romantic evening is to invite Lucas's parents, Alice and Mal, to dinner at the Addams mansion – an encounter that promises to be anything but ordinary. Gomez, meanwhile, is caught between his devotion to his daughter and his promise to Wednesday's mother, Morticia, to keep the engagement secret from her. When the Beinekes arrive, two radically different worlds collide, and a dinner party that was supposed to bring the families together quickly spirals into chaos. A truth potion, an increasingly uninhibited Alice, and the family's peculiar traditions ensure that the evening takes a decidedly unexpected turn.

As artistic director of Theater Baden bei Wien, Andreas Gergen may not be breaking new ground by bringing the gloriously eccentric family to the stage, unlike some of his more unconventional recent choices, such as Wicked, The Little Mermaid and Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Nevertheless, he has pulled off a coup with a production whose success rests in no small part on an exceptionally strong cast, combining considerable stage experience with remarkable talent.

Anja Hauptmann's spirited German translation provides an excellent foundation for the evening's comedy, allowing the performers plenty of room to develop their own interpretations of the wordplay, situational humour, biting sarcasm, physical comedy and slapstick. Francesc Abós is responsible for both direction and choreography, and the fact that these two disciplines come together so naturally proves one of the production's greatest strengths. Musical numbers and dramatic scenes flow into one another with remarkable ease, keeping the audience entertained even when some of Andrew Lippa's compositions are less memorable in their own right.

Following the opening sequence, in which Cousin It warns the audience against taking photographs or recording the performance, the familiar snapping theme sets the tone. The introductory number, When You're an Addams („Bist du ein Addams“), launches an escalating comedic firework display that continues right through to the end of the first act. The exuberant dance sequences provide occasional breathing space, yet rarely fail to bring a smile to the audience's faces. Once the Beinekes arrive at the Addams mansion and each family member introduces themselves in increasingly bizarre fashion, the laughter hardly lets up. Whether Gomez proudly demonstrates his torture chair to the uptight Mal, Thing („Eiskaltes Händchen“) gives him the middle finger, Grandma Addams casually smokes a bag of weed or throws in the youth slang expression “six-seven” complete with the appropriate gesture, Wednesday straps her brother Pugsley to the rack, Morticia decapitates the Beinekes' bouquet before placing it in a vase and makes an effort to bake an apple pie, Fester runs around the mansion dressed as a baseball player with a Prince Valiant-style haircut, or Lurch takes an eternity to accomplish even the simplest of tasks – there is no shortage of memorable comic moments. Lucas and Wednesday also explore their decidedly unconventional bedroom fantasies in Crazier Than You („Verrückter als du“), while Gomez repeatedly struggles with his principles and gets tangled up in his own words. The first act reaches its comic climax with The Game („Sag die Wahrheit“), in which the cast delivers a wonderfully synchronised hand choreography and Gomez is fighting not to tell the truth. Alice, having accidentally consumed the truth potion, eventually erupts into an utterly unrestrained frenzy, bringing the scene to a gloriously chaotic conclusion.

The second act allows for quieter moments and genuine emotion amid all the absurdity, giving the story a welcome balance and its characters a little more depth. That said, there is still plenty of dark comedy to keep an entire cemetery full of Addams ancestors entertained. Abós makes particularly effective use of ensemble scenes, filling the stage with the family's numerous eccentric relatives. The space is used to its full potential, and there is always something happening in the background – a visual treat in itself. His impeccable sense of comedic timing, both in choreography and staging, is one of the production's most impressive assets.

Sam Madwar's set creates a wonderfully atmospheric microcosm of the Addams universe. The exterior features a gate, fence and crypt, while the interior boasts staircases, an imposing entrance and a balcony-like upper level. The integrated projections provide further glimpses of the mansion's interior, basement rooms, exterior and even Central Park. The stagehands could have been incorporated a little more discreetly, as they occasionally become rather conspicuous during scene changes. Herbert Ertl's props are visually appropriate and effective despite their relatively minimalist approach, from the dining table and family crypt to the torture chamber, complete with a bed, rack, torture chair featuring a sword in the seat, and a chaise longue for Morticia's melodramatic collapses. The stage curtain is equally well integrated into the Gothic aesthetic, framing the action, creating foreground and background, and occasionally dividing the playing space in ways that give certain scenes an almost sketch-like quality. Dulci Jan's lighting design further enhances the production's wonderfully eerie yet playful atmosphere and contributes significantly to its comedic effect.

Jonathan B. Hofmann and Julia Neidhart's sound design is impeccable, providing everything from dreamy, quiet moments – particularly when Fester gazes lovingly at the moon – to eerie effects and perfectly timed sound cues that reinforce the comedy. The orchestra, conducted by musical director Michael Zehetner, delivers an excellent performance, bringing the show's iconic numbers to life while adapting effortlessly to its varied musical styles: classic Broadway tunes, lush ballads reminiscent of Cole Porter, more powerful numbers such as Wednesday's first-act showstopper, Morticia's Ziegfeld-style number and the spirited tango.

Conny Lüders' costumes are equally cohesive, clearly defining each character while preserving the familiar Addams aesthetic. The Beinekes, by contrast, are dressed in decidedly conventional, colourful outfits, creating a visual contrast between the two families that perfectly reflects the clash of their respective worlds. The ancestors also provide plenty of visual surprises, ranging from Jack Sparrow to Queen Elizabeth I and the Evil Queen from Snow White, complete with her poisoned apple. The ensemble members bring their many background characters to life with energy, humour and heart.

Viktoria Schubert's Grandma Addams is gloriously vulgar, eccentric, lustful and entirely out of touch with her time. She has absolutely no inhibitions – the older, the wilder, as the saying goes – and some of her jokes about ageing may not land quite as well with the older members of the Baden audience as they do with the younger ones. Still, Schubert creates a thoroughly memorable character. Her shamelessly sensual display of her own cellulite- and varicose-vein-ridden thighs, as she attempts to sell the drugs attached to her corset, is pure comedy gold.

Gerhard Karzel is equally entertaining as Lurch, the zombie-like butler. Through grumbling, stuttering, murmuring, groaning and roaring, he turns a character who barely speaks into one of the evening's early comic highlights. The sheer amount of time it takes him to open the door, collect the guests' coats and, eventually, utter his own name is hilarious. When he finally breaks character at the end of the show and launches into an unexpectedly powerful bass aria, the audience responds with delighted laughter.

Thamos Hollweg gives Pugsley a wonderfully mischievous edge while retaining the essence of an ordinary boy who simply wants to have fun. For a performer of just ten years of age, his acting and singing are particularly impressive: his powerful voice lends the character considerable presence, and his interactions with Grandma and Wednesday generate plenty of laughs.

Christian Graf's Fester is an eccentric, bald, pallid and rather wonderfully undefinable character. He serenades the moon in an almost tender, lilting manner and, despite being somewhat detached from the main action, quietly helps drive the plot forward. His peculiar sense of absent-mindedness is precisely what makes the character so charming, particularly while admiring his moon („Sag dem Mond ich liebe dich“).

Timotheus Hollweg portrays Lucas as hopelessly in love with Wednesday and struggling with his own image, desperately trying to appear cool and win her family's approval. Beneath the conventional exterior, however, lurks a rather enthusiastic masochist, something he is all too happy to explore with Wednesday in „Verrückter als du“.

Boris Pfeifer plays Mal Beineke as a dull, cynical and slightly short-tempered man, with excellent stage chemistry with his wife Alice and particularly entertaining interactions with Gomez Addams. In the second act, he rediscovers his rebellious side and turns anarchist in his underwear, demonstrating once again what a versatile character actor Pfeifer is.

Missy May is just as impressive as Alice. Her quirky poetic streak, announced with an unmistakable little squeak, is already an audience favourite. But when she completely loses it during the family dinner, partially disrobes and delivers an almost melodramatic anthem of desire with „Das Warten“, she creates perhaps the most unforgettable moment of the production. The scene is gloriously over the top – and absolutely magnificent.

Celena Pieper is a revelation as Wednesday Addams. Her superb singing, impressive vocal range and distinctly pop-inflected phrasing make her the evening's standout vocalist. Her physicality, gait, gaze and gestures demonstrate how thoroughly she inhabits the role. Her interpretation draws on the character's now-popular screen incarnation: grumpy, introverted, grotesquely nerdy and deeply passionate beneath the surface, with an unexpected romantic streak. Pieper also reveals Wednesday's vulnerability as a daughter who longs for her father's love and her mother's acceptance. In „Neue Wege“, she captures the character's inner conflict beautifully, balancing comic exaggeration with genuine emotional resonance. She makes Wednesday both unmistakably eccentric and surprisingly relatable.

Drew Sarich and Ann Mandrella are an absolute dream team as Gomez and Morticia. Their chemistry is evident from the very first moment, and their real-life marriage adds an unmistakable ease to their interactions. Their scenes together, characterised by exaggerated passion, desire and Morticia's repeatedly brisk rejection of Gomez's advances, are immensely entertaining. Yet both also shine individually, creating recognisable interpretations of the iconic charuacters without simply imitating their screen counterparts.

Sarich's Gomez embraces imperfection, portraying a man constantly torn between his convictions, his family and his passions. His distinctive mannerisms, impeccable comic timing and gift for storytelling make every scene a delight. Mandrella, meanwhile, captures Morticia's dry humour and sarcasm with effortless elegance. Her solo „Der Tod steht um die Ecke“ is a highlight, as is Sarich's „Heute nicht“. Together, the two demonstrate why they rank among the most accomplished musical theatre performers in the German-speaking world. Their passionate performance of „Tango del Amor“ provides the perfect culmination of their chemistry.

The production's greatest achievement lies in its ability to combine musical sophistication with unapologetic silliness. Strong performances, finely tuned comic timing and a direction that seamlessly integrates choreography and storytelling make The Addams Family at Theater Baden a thoroughly entertaining evening. It may not reinvent the musical, but it certainly knows how to make audiences laugh more than most of the other productions – and leaves you with the irresistible feeling that life among the Addams Family might not be so bad after all.

The race is on for the Austria Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WICKED Stadttheater Baden 45% 2 PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL Salzburg State Theatre 20% 3 AMANDA - THE NIGHT BEFORE ME Theater am Spittelberg 11% 4 TOOTSIE Stadttheater Baden 9% 5 COME FROM AWAY Landestheater Linz - Großes Haus 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stadttheater Baden 30% 2 Ronacher 24% 3 Salzburg State Theatre 13% 4 Volksoper Wien 12% 5 Raimundtheater 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Laura Panzeri - WICKED Stadttheater Baden 23% 2 Moritz Mausser - MARIA THERESIA Ronacher 21% 3 Bettina Mönch - CABARET Volksoper Wien 8% 4 Simon Stockinger - TOOTSIE Stadttheater Baden 8% 5 Leon de Graaf - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL Salzburg State Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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