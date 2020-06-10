BWW Previews: MUSICAL QUARANTINE DIARIES at Volksoper Wien

Dear diary, Corona is still dominating the world but some things are getting back to some sort of normal, slowly but constantly. I have to say it out loud what we all are feeling right now. Dear theatre, we bloody miss you. The excitement on the way to the theatre, the smell when we get into the building, the pure enjoyment of a live performance, and everything about it, we miss it but where is hope is also light. Robert Meyer, Viennas Volksoper Director set up 9 different concerts for the end of June for an audience of only 100. The concerts got sold out immediately.

Dirigent: Guido Mancusi

Rezitation: Robert Meyer

Samstag, 13. Juni, 15:30 und 18:00 Uhr

Sonntag, 14. Juni, 18:00 Uhr

Dirigent: Josef Bednarik

Moderation: Christoph Wagner-Trenkwitz

Samstag, 20. Juni, 15:30 und 18:00 Uhr

Sonntag, 21. Juni, 18:00 Uhr

Dirigent: Lorenz C. Aichner

Moderation: Magdalena Hoisbauer

Samstag, 27. Juni, 15:30 und 18:00 Uhr

Sonntag, 28. Juni, 18:00 Uhr

Meyer and the Volksoper Ensemble are back in rehearsals right now for the Opening of SWEET CHARITY. It's Charity Hope Valentine, one of the most charming and heartwarming characters in Musical History ( some might say naive) to welcome us back into the theatre. A character with Hope as a middle name, seriously, it can't get any better than this. During rehearsals, Lisa Habermann, Viennas Charity found some time for chit-chat.

BWW.: You are playing Charity Hope Valentine in the Vienna production of Sweet Charity at the Volksoper Wien a role played by legends like Gwen Verdon or Shirley MacLaine. What do rehearsals look like due to the Corona constrictions and how does it feel like, to be back on stage?

BWW.: After the lights went out due to Covid19 it has been a challenging time for everyone. Seeing the theatres reopening again feels like an epiphany. You are going to bring back our beloved theatre with the Opening of Sweet Charity, from 1- 10, how excited are you right now?

Thank you for your time!

If you are looking for hope, visit the Volksoper in September and enjoy SWEET CHARITY's story. There is a golden sky at the end of the storm and we are getting closer. Stay safe and healthy!

For tickets and further information about the upcoming season visit www.volksoper.at

