BWW Previews: MISCAST VOL.2 at Facebook Live

MISCAST VOL.II
There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, but as long as we are not there, streaming concerts are our thing at the moment. Nick Körbers MISCAST Facebook live Event has been quite a success, it's no surprise that he is going to do it all again. Fabio Diso, Dorina Garuci, Christian Funk, Devi-Ananda Dahm, Alexander Wilbert, Denise Lucia Aquino, Joshua Hien, are taking part in Vol. II, joined by a special appearance by Werner Sobotka. The Concert will be streamed on April 26th on Nick Körbers Facebook page and will be available until April 30th. We are all in this together, as long as we have not reached the end of the tunnel and everyone is forced to stay at home, let's enjoy the streaming events, multiple artists are producing for us because the world wouldn't be the same without music.