Warner Bros. Discovery To Launch Max Streaming Service In Australia Next Month

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) has announced that its premier streaming service Max will launch direct-to-consumer in Australia on Monday, March 31 (AEDT). Max brings together the best from iconic brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Harry Potter and Discovery, as well as Cartoon Network, TLC, ID, HGTV and more, all in one place.

As the home of HBO Originals and Max Originals, Max will offer fans culture-defining series including returning seasons of The Last of Us, And Just Like That..., House of the Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker as well as highly anticipated new shows such as It: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, from the world of Game of Thrones.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy recently released theatrical hits from Warner Bros. Pictures, including blockbusters from the last few years such as Barbie, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Twisters, alongside treasured franchises including Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe. Coupled with all-time fan-favourites including Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, best-in-class real-life stories across food, home, lifestyle and factual like 90 Day Fiancé and Outback Opal Hunters, as well as family viewing such as Ben 10 and We Bare Bears, Max promises to set the bar for consistently captivating, craveable entertainment.

Max will be available for subscription at www.max.com and via app stores, including the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and will be viewable on all major devices such as mobile, tablet, gaming consoles and connected TV, including Hubbl. In addition, WBD also announced a launch partnership with Foxtel, providing Foxtel subscribers with access to the Max app at no additional cost.

Max will launch in Australia with a range of subscription tiers, including premium, standard and an ad-supported tier. Further details about subscription tiers, pricing, content and product features on Max will be shared in the weeks prior to launch.

