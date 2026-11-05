WATERSHED: THE DEATH OF DR DUNCAN to Have Melbourne Premiere at Arts Centre Melbourne

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Operatic oratorio Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan will have its Melbourne premiere, bringing a confronting chapter of Australia's LGBTQI+ history to the stage at Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne from 21-28 November.

Directed by Australian theatre and opera legend Neil Armfield, Watershed tells the true story of Dr George Duncan, a University of Adelaide lecturer who drowned in the River Torrens, the alleged police cover-up and the following public outrage that ultimately led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in South Australia in 1972. It took almost a decade for Victoria to follow in 1981.

A searing examination of homophobic violence, institutional accountability and the fight for justice, Watershed received five-star reviews and emotional standing ovations at its sold-out 2022 Adelaide Festival premiere and subsequent Sydney Opera House season in 2024.

“We commissioned Watershed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr Duncan in Adelaide, allegedly at the hands of off-duty members of the SA Police vice squad engaging in their habitual practice of 'teaching the poofters to swim',” says director Neil Armfield.

“Fifty years on, our country has changed. Gay rights are entrenched, partly as a result of society's revulsion as details emerged of Duncan's death. But the targeting of groups for reasons of race, of religion, of difference, is still rife. This work is a cry against hatred, a cry for love and for justice.” he said.

Multi-award-winning author Christos Tsiolkas and playwright Alana Valentine have crafted a searing libretto from press clippings, inquest transcripts, private correspondence and monologues spanning five decades of anti-gay violence, while Joseph Twist's transcendent score will be performed by the Orchestra Victoria under the baton of leading Australian conductor Brett Weymark.

Original cast members, tenor Mark Oates and bass Pelham Andrews will reprise their critically acclaimed roles, joined by Blake Appelqvist in their debut as the Lost Boy, and the Opera Australia Chorus.

Watershed is a thrillingly physical oratorio that features powerful choral music, solo voices and dance in a shattering but illuminating commemoration of a dark turning point in Australian history.

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