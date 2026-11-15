Video: Go Behind The Scenes With The Lady Ms Of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL In Australia

NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A new behind-the-scenes video offers a look at a photoshoot featuring the Lady Ms of the upcoming Australian production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, ahead of its return to Sydney's Lyric Theatre at The Star in March 2027. Check out the video!

The quartet includes Thalia Smith as Nini, Olivia Brookes as Arabia, Gabriyel Thomas as La Chocolat and Jacob Rozario as Baby Doll.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL features more than 70 songs spanning over 160 years of music. The production earned 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has played internationally, including a North American tour. The musical is also scheduled to return to Japan in 2027, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.

The Sydney engagement begins in March 2027, following the musical's original sold-out Australian tour, which attracted 1.4 million theatregoers across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. The upcoming production will feature an entirely new Australian company.

Brookes, who makes her Australian stage debut in the production, previously appeared in West End productions of Pretty Woman and Mamma Mia! The Musical, as well as the UK and Ireland tour of Cruel Intentions. Thomas' recent credits include Australian productions of Sister Act The Musical, Cats and Waitress, while Rozario has appeared in & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, Kimberley Akimbo and The Lion King.

As previously announced, the company is led by Erin Clare as Satine, Nigel Huckle as Christian and Reuben Kaye as Harold Zidler. The principal cast also features Ben Hall as The Duke of Monroth, Tim Omaji as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Tyler Chapman as Santiago.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone