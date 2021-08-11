Victorian Opera Postpones THE WHO'S TOMMY to February 2022

As Melbourne's sixth lockdown continues, Victorian Opera is unable to present The Who's Tommy as planned from 13 - 21 August at the Palais Theatre, St Kilda.

Determined to stage the Australian premiere of this high-octane rock musical, the company is rescheduling the production to February 2022.

Details of new dates are being finalised and will be announced as soon as possible.

Ticket holders will be directly contacted regarding available options, including refunds and transferring to new dates.

Learn more about the production and stay up to date on all updates at https://www.victorianopera.com.au/season/the-whos-tommy.

Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll are back with a vengeance.

He may be deaf, dumb and blind but he sure plays a mean pinball. Following a traumatic childhood, Tommy's extraordinary talents catapult him to cult status.

The Who's 1969 rock opera, Tommy, was revolutionary. From it came this one-of-a-kind musical that scooped up five Tony Awards.

This story of hope and triumph over adversity will shake your soul with its unforgettable soundtrack. Smash hits like 'Pinball Wizard', 'I'm Free' and 'Acid Queen' take you back to the hard rock days of the psychedelic Sixties.