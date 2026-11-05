THE MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER VS JOHN WILLIAMS to Tour Australia From January 2027

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The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams will make its way to around the country in 2027 with concerts at Brisbane’s Concert Hall, QPAC in January, Adelaide’s Festival Theatre and Sydney Opera House in February, Perth’s Crown Theatre in June and in September encore performances at Hamer Hall in Melbourne where it sold out 2 shows earlier this year.

Tickets are on sale now for Brisbane and Sydney. Adelaide waitlist now, tickets go on sale on November 12th. Perth and Melbourne waitlist now.

Presented by John Foreman’s Australian Pops Orchestra and Sony Music Australia building on their successful collaboration, this landmark event brings together the music of two of cinema’s most iconic composers—Hans Zimmer and John Williams—in a thrilling live concert experience.

Hosted and conducted by the acclaimed John Foreman, a full 64-piece Australian Pops Orchestra bring to life the legendary scores that have defined the cinematic landscape for decades. Audiences will relive unforgettable moments from Star Wars, Gladiator, Harry Potter, E.T., Interstellar, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean and more in a spectacular, family-friendly event designed for all ages.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that the Australian Pops Orchestra is bringing this extraordinary concert to Australian audiences, and especially excited to partner with Sony Music Australia. The response to Melbourne’s sold-out performances earlier this year was incredible, so we’re delighted to be able to expand to a national tour in 2027 and bring this spectacular experience to audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and an encore run in Melbourne.”

“This is more than a concert—it’s a chance for audiences to relive the soundtracks of their lives. The music of Hans Zimmer and John Williams has shaped some of the most unforgettable moments in film, and to hear these scores performed live, at this scale and accompanied by spectacular lighting, is something truly powerful. Audiences will be completely immersed in the emotion, the nostalgia and the sheer energy of it all.” said John Foreman.

Adding to the atmosphere, The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams invites audiences to be part of the action. A sense of playful rivalry runs throughout the performance, with light-hearted on-stage banter encouraging audiences to declare their allegiance to either Zimmer or Williams, creating an engaging, interactive experience that truly elevates the audience experience.

At its core, this production reflects the Australian Pops Orchestra’s commitment to making world-class live music accessible to all—removing the formality often associated with orchestral concerts and offering an experience that is welcoming and inclusive. Whether you’re a symphony enthusiast, lifelong film music fan or discovering these scores for the first time, this is a concert designed to be enjoyed by everyone.

With sold-out performances across the UK, Ireland, Europe and Melbourne, The Music of Hans Zimmer vs John Williams has seen extraordinary demand which now sees the spectacular production expand to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth giving even more Australian audiences the chance to experience this acclaimed concert spectacular.

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