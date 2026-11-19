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More than four decades after Live Aid united the world in one extraordinary moment of music, THE LIVE AID MUSICAL – JUST FOR ONE DAY brings the story of that unprecedented cultural phenomenon to the stage. Performances will begin at the Princess Theatre in May 2027.



Created by writer John O'Farrell (Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten!) and directed by Luke Sheppard (Paddington, & Juliet, Starlight Express), the musical features the iconic songs that provided the soundtrack to a generation, including music by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Phil Collins, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, Sting, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, The Boomtown Rats, The Pretenders among many others.



As producer of the record-breaking Australian productions of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, Paul Dainty AO has brought two music stories to the Australian stage. He now turns his attention to THE LIVE AID MUSICAL – JUST FOR ONE DAY, celebrating the day rock 'n' roll changed the world, he said: “Live Aid was one of those unrepeatable moments in history that you could never recreate. I was there at Wembley and witnessed first-hand the incredible power of music to bring people together and create something that was so much bigger than any one artist, audience or country.



“Live Aid belongs to everyone who was there, everyone who watched it on television and, importantly, to generations who weren't even born when it happened. I'm thrilled that Australian audiences will now have the opportunity to experience the story of that incredible day on stage in Melbourne.”



On 13 July 1985, an extraordinary line-up of the world's greatest artists came together for simultaneous concerts at Wembley Stadium in London and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, watched by an estimated 1.5 billion people around the globe and raising around £50 million for famine relief. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event that transcended music, geography and generations, becoming one of the defining cultural moments of the 20th century and demonstrating the extraordinary power of music to unite the world behind a common cause.



Now, the story behind that historic day comes to Melbourne in a musical that takes audiences behind the scenes of Live Aid, telling the story of the people, the passion, the music and the belief that together, music could change the world. The production had its world premiere at London's The Old Vic in 2024, where it became the theatre's fastest-selling musical ever, before transferring to London's West End and making its North American premiere in Toronto.

The creative team features Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestration by Matthew Brind, Choreography by Ebony Molina, Set by Soutra Gilmour, Costume by Fay Fullerton, Lighting by Howard Hudson, Sound by Gareth Owen and Video & Projection by Andrzej Goulding.



Whether you experienced Live Aid live in 1985, watched the concerts unfold on television, or discovered its music and legacy years later, THE LIVE AID MUSICAL – JUST FOR ONE DAY offers a new perspective on one of the most extraordinary days in music history.



Importantly, a percentage from the sale of all tickets to THE LIVE AID MUSICAL – JUST FOR ONE DAY will be donated directly to The Band Aid Charitable Trust, continuing the charitable legacy at the heart of Live Aid. More than £1.25 million has already been raised by the musical. THE LIVE AID MUSICAL – JUST FOR ONE DAY is produced in Australia by Jamie Wilson Productions and Paul Dainty AO of TEG Dainty by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 11% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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