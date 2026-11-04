THE GREAT GATSBY to Open at Her Majesty's Theatre Melbourne in January

NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Her Majesty's Theatre will be transported back to the Roaring Twenties as The Great Gatsby arrives for a Melbourne season from Friday 22 January 2027. Presented by Shake & Stir Theatre Co, following its Queensland premiere in collaboration with Queensland Theatre Company, this reimagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald's literary masterpiece is directed by theatre maker Nick Skubij.

Set against the backdrop of New York in 1922, The Great Gatsby follows the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, whose legendary parties attract the city's most fashionable, wealthy and notorious. Every weekend, his Long Island estate becomes the epicentre of a world fuelled by ambition, excess and desire. But behind the champagne towers, extravagant celebrations and whispered rumours lies a man consumed by a singular obsession: reclaiming the love of Daisy Buchanan. As newcomer Nick Carraway is drawn deeper into Gatsby's seductive world, the glittering facade begins to fracture, revealing a dangerous collision of privilege, passion and impossible dreams.

For Shake & Stir, the Melbourne engagement marks another chapter in the company's 20-year history of reinventing literary classics for contemporary audiences, following acclaimed productions including Frankenstein, 1984 and GRIMM.

Shake & Stir Co-Artistic Director and Creative Producer Ross Balbuziente says Melbourne's celebrated summer atmosphere makes it the perfect setting for a production built around the intoxicating pursuit of the extraordinary.

"There's something incredibly exciting about bringing The Great Gatsby to Melbourne at the height of summer. The city is already buzzing with energy, people are dressing up, going out and celebrating, and we want to give them a theatrical experience that matches that atmosphere. This is Gatsby on a grand scale. We've created a world of extraordinary wealth, beauty and excess, but beneath all that glamour is a deeply human story about love, longing and the lengths we'll go to in pursuit of a dream. We want audiences to feel as though they've stepped inside the most extraordinary party they've ever attended. It's seductive, it's spectacular and, like all the best parties, it has a dangerous edge.”

"Her Majesty's Theatre is the perfect home for this production, and we can't wait to invite Melbourne into Gatsby's world," he added.

Adapted for the stage by Nelle Lee and Daniel Evans, The Great Gatsby combines Fitzgerald's timeless exploration of ambition, class and desire with a strikingly contemporary theatrical vision.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming