Spotlight: See Fiddler on the Roof in Melbourne - Tickets $99

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Great seats for Fiddler on the Roof in Melbourne from just $99*. Buy Tickets

Fiddler on the Roof, one of the greatest musicals ever written, is now playing in Melbourne. Starring Sigrid Thornton and John Waters, with Troy Sussman and Alexis Fishman, this classic musical of joy and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

The production features well-known songs including 'If I Were A Rich Man', 'Tradition' and 'Matchmaker'.

Tickets start at $99* for Tuesday to Friday evening performances. A transaction fee of $8.60 applies. Subject to availability, and the offer cannot be retroactively applied to existing bookings.

Book your seats for Fiddler on the Roof in Melbourne while the offer lasts.

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