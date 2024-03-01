Silvia Colloca Will Join Matteo Bocelli at Performances on Australian Tour

Italian singer/songwriter MATTEO BOCELLI, son of the legendary Tuscan Tenor Andrea Bocelli, will bring A Night with Matteo to some of Australia’s most spectacular concert venues this month.

SILVIA COLLOCA will be the very special guest at the Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne performances. Silvia said, “I am delighted to join Matteo on his Australian tour. His musicianship is truly mind-blowing, moving swiftly between pop and classical. Come to the show, expect fabulous music and that unique Italian flare that is made both of elegance and passion”.

Logie Award Nominee, Silvia is well-known as an Italian-born food writer, TV producer, actress and host. She is also a celebrated opera singer who produced her first solo classical albumin 2022, Sing Like an Italian, which sat at the top of the Classical Charts for over 20 weeks.

A perfect choice to appear with Matteo, Silvia formed a connection with the Bocelli family after performing with Andrea on his 2022 Australian tour. Being invited to sing with Andrea was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Silvia - and she delivered one of the most revered performances of the tour.

It was on Andrea’s Australian tour that Matteo last visited our shores - also as a special guest. Matteo, and sister Virginia Bocelli, brought their own exceptional talents to the stage – adding further to the enchantment of these very special concert events. The tour not only showcased Andrea’s timeless artistry but also highlighted the remarkable musical legacy passed down through generations, making it a truly unforgettable experience for Australian audiences.

On the announcement of his first-ever Australian headline tour, Matteo Bocelli said "I’m so excited to be coming back to Australia, this time with my own show. Australia is such a special place for me – I’ve had some of the best experiences of my life here, filming 3000 Years of Longing with George Miller in 2020 and then touring with my father. I can’t wait to be back."

A name that will no doubt continue to set stages alight across the globe, don’t miss your chance to witness the next generation of a classical superstar performing his sweeping ballads, sensitive sonatas and melodic arpeggios that culminate in dynamic powerhouse performances.

Five years after his first single release – “Fall on Me” with Andrea Bocelli – and two years after his first “Solo” single, singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli has unveiled his debut album, Matteo. The 12-track album, released by Capitol Records, showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed SHeeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others. Download / stream Matteo HERE.

Matteo Bocelli Tour Dates and Venues

Sunday 24th March - Sydney - Sydney Opera House

Wednesday 27th March - Brisbane - QPAC Concert Hall

Thursday 28th March - Melbourne - Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Saturday 30th March* - Perth - Concert Hall

*Silvia will not be appearing in Perth