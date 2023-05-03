Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

Funny man Sammy J is back on tour, in one huge musical comedy sketch show, starring all your favourite characters from his hit TV Show.

With over 15 characters and songs in 60 minutes - there is even a cameo from the PM!

Join 1000 fellow audience members in stretching to Baby Boomer yoga. Try not to be eaten by the Very Hungry Barnaby Caterpillar! Cheer a grown man dancing as a potato and follow the Government Coach as he gets a call up from 'Albo' to become Australia's newest ambassador to the US.

That's right - it's the only comedy show this year that has Anthony Albanese as a cast member. No joke!

Audience members will also be serenaded by 19th century bush poet, SJ Paterson; then pulled up on stage to do a live hook turn in front of Dan Andrews before singing along to the social media hit, 'You'll Never Know What It's Like' , Sammy's lament to Gen X about how 'hard' they had it in the 90s; anyone for dial up internet or call waiting?

With a 5 Star review under its belt, the talk of Melbourne Comedy Festival makes its 8-city national tour this May.

Sammy J is one of Australia's most surprising talents. He has been recognised with multiple accolades, including AACTA and ARIA awards. His debut novel, The Long Class Goodnight, is out now through Hardie Grant Publishing, and his ARIA-nominated show "Symphony in J Minor" is streaming on Paramount+. He is currently the host of ABC Radio Melbourne's Breakfast show.

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions, more information at www.sammy-j.com.