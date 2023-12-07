RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! Adds New Australian Dates Due To Popular Demand

Today, Paul Dainty for TEG DAINTY announced that due to huge demand, three brand new Riverdance shows have been added to the national tour in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show new 2024 dates are:

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.



In 1997, the spectacle known as Riverdance first swept across Australia, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape. From the moment it first graced our stages, this mesmerising fusion of Irish and international dancing, music, and breathtaking visuals captured the hearts of audiences. The explosive energy and unparalleled precision of the dancers and musicians left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a cultural sensation. Riverdance went on to achieve extraordinary success in Australia touring five times between 1997 to 2012 and selling a phenomenal 830,000 tickets!

The full 2024 AUSTRALIAN national tour dates are:

Tuesday 2 April, 7.30pm - Perth, RAC Arena

Wednesday 3 April 7:30pm - Perth, RAC Arena (NEW SHOW)

Saturday 6 April, 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 7 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 7 April, Matinee 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Monday 8 April 7:30pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (NEW SHOW)

Wednesday 10 April, 7.30pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 11 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 13 April, 7.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Sunday 14 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Sunday 14 April 7:00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre (NEW SHOW)

