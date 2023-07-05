Paramore Add Second Brisbane & Melbourne Shows to November 2023 Tour

Tickets for all shows will open for general public sale on Thursday 6 July from 10am AEST.
Responding to huge demand during the fan pre-sale, Paramore have announced they will play additional shows in Brisbane and Melbourne on their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour this November.
The Grammy Award-winning trio will now perform six shows on their anticipated antipodean visit, beginning at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 18 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 November and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.
They will also visit Sydney’s iconic Domain on Saturday 25 November, performing to a GA audience for an extra special night of music under the stars and their biggest Australian headline show to date.
Frontier Members will gain access to the exclusive pre-sale for new shows on Wednesday 5 July from 11am AEST (staggered timings as below).
Tickets for all shows will open for general public sale on Thursday 6 July from 10am AEST (staggered timings as below). More information at frontiertouring.com/paramore
A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to leading food rescue organisations OzHarvest (Australia) and KiwiHarvest (New Zealand) to help reduce food waste and create lasting positive social change.
Paramore – Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – return to Australia five years on from their last visit, as one of world’s biggest and most culturally compelling rock bands. With their anticipated sixth studio album This Is Why, released in February, the band topped charts in Australia and the UK and delivered “some of their most fearless songwriting to date” (NME).
Currently taking their mammoth live show across North America, Paramore have had a whirlwind start to 2023; embarking on a South American tour in March, joining Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour for two nights in Arizona, playing two sold out Madison Square Garden shows in June and recently achieving a career high, blowing crowds away at Bonnaroo with Hayley Williams jumping on stage with Foo Fighters for a surprise rendition of ‘My Hero!’
For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20-year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent. Don’t miss Paramore’s biggest headline dates down under, with special guest Remi Wolf – Get your tickets when they go on sale on Thursday 6 July!
Via frontiertouring.com/paramore
Runs 23 hours from: Wednesday 5 July, staggered timings as below:
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
11:00am AEST – Brisbane
1:00pm AEST – Melbourne
Begins: Thursday 6 July, staggered timings as below:
10:00am AEST / 12:00pm NZST – Auckland
11:00am AEST – Brisbane
12:00pm AEST – Sydney
1:00pm AEST – Melbourne
SATURDAY 18 NOVEMBER
Spark Arena | Auckland NZ (Lic. All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz
WEDNESDAY 22 NOVEMBER
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)
ticketek.com.au
THURSDAY 23 NOVEMBER
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)
NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED
ticketek.com.au
SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER
The Domain Sydney | Sydney NSW (16+)
axs.com.au
MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)
ticketek.com.au
TUESDAY 28 NOVEMBER
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)
NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED
ticketek.com.au
