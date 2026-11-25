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Melbourne Opera will present a new production of a rarely-staged Wagner work, completing its history making 10 year 'Wagner cycle'. All operas in the cycle are by the company's newly appointed Executive Director Suzanne Chaundy, making her the only Australian to have directed all of Richard Wagner's major operas, including the most demanding and enduring works in all the performing arts.

Many of the company's Wagner epics were led by one of the world's greatest Wagnerian conductors Anthony Negus CBE, with highlights including a regional Australian first Ring Cycle and Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg at the UNESCO World Heritage listed Royal Exhibition Building. Anthony Negus will return to Australia once again to conduct Parsifal.

Playing for three performances only at Melbourne's iconic Regent Theatre, tickets are selling fast via melbourneopera.com

“Our production of Parsifal is about a fragile society on the brink of extinction. Like all great art it is timeless and uncannily resonates with our world today. Parsifal is a meditation on humanity's flaws and frailties, and is undoubtedly the most complex of all of Wagner's operas. Wagner does not actually call it an opera, but rather 'a festival play for the dedication of the stage', drawing to mind the miracle and mystery plays of medieval Europe. It is a ritual, a communion and an ecstatic experience,” says Suzanne.

One of the most influential works in the musical repertoire, Wagner broke new operatic ground with this towering work about compassion, redemption and renewal, featuring some of his greatest and most innovative music.

A magnificent all Australian cast includes Helpmann and Green Room award winning Helden baritone Warwick Fyfe (Wotan in Wagner's Ring Cycle), leading the cast in the role of Gurnemanz. Following recent triumphs as Turandot, Brunnhilde, Sieglinde and Venus with Opera Australia, young Wagnerian soprano Anna-Louise Cole will sing Kundry.

Parsifal will be sung by rising Australian Helden tenor Brad Cooper after his outstanding success as Siegfried in Melbourne Opera's third Ring Cycle. Brad will join rehearsals directly from The Metropolitan Opera House New York (The Met), where he is currently working.

The internationally lauded Christopher Hillier (Melbourne Opera's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Così fan tutte for State Opera of South Australia) will sing Amfortas. Acclaimed across Australia, Europe, the UK and Asia, Christopher Tonkin (Don Giovanni for Melbourne Opera, Opera Australia's La Bohème) will perform Klingsor. Helpmann Award nominated and highly memorable, Eddie Muliaumaseali'i (Melbourne Opera's Don Giovanni) will play the role of the ghostly King Titurel.

Flowermaidens, Knights and Squires are played by an extraordinary array of local talent from leading singers Elena Xanthoudakis, Rebecca Rashleigh, Henry Choo and Henry Shaw to many of Australia's most talented rising opera stars including the 2026 Herald Sun Aria winner Hartley Trusler.

Working alongside Suzanne is Yandell Walton (VIVID Sydney, Rising Festival), a multi-award-winning video artist known for blurring lines between the real and the virtual and exploring ideas of impermanence. Yandell and Suzanne have previously collaborated on Lohengrin and Tristan und Isolde.

Based on a variety of medieval sources and yet Wagner's own unique telling, Parsifal is the story of an innocent and naïve youth, an everyman named Parsifal (the 'pure fool') who wanders into the grounds of Montsalvat, the home of the Grail.

He meets the wise Gurnemanz and the wild Kundry and witnesses the suffering of King Amfortas. Amfortas was incurably wounded by a sacred spear, stolen by Klingsor, the sorcerer and tormentor of Kundry. On his journey, Parsifal grows in knowledge, understanding and compassion, overcomes temptation and achieves transcendence. He retrieves the spear, heals Amfortas and releases all from the dreadful suffering that has hung over them.

Melbourne Opera's full-scale 100-piece orchestra and thrilling eighty-voice chorus will ignite the halls of the resplendent Regent Theatre.

“Parsifal is one of the most significant and influential operas of the 19th century and has remained Wagner's most spiritual and mysterious work. Parsifal is rarely performed and we are honoured to have one of the world's greatest Wagnerians, Anthony Negus CBE, conducting our marvelous cast and musicians as MO completes its historic Wagner journey,” says Melbourne Opera Founding Director Greg Hocking.

In May, a Melbourne Opera Richard Divall Program production of Donizetti's glorious and hilarious The Elixir of Love will be presented at Athenaeum Two, complete with orchestra and chorus.

Opening on 18 July, the company will stage a new production of Rigoletto at the Athenaeum Theatre by award-winning director Katy Maudlin, making her Melbourne Opera debut.

Returning to the Athenaeum Theatre from 19 September, the company will stage a new production of Tosca starring Elena Xanthoudakis, in a role debut.

With many other concerts and events on Melbourne Opera's busy calendar including Mozart by Moonlight at the Royal Botanic Gardens on 21 February and the historic 103rd Herald Sun Aria on 2 October, this is one of Melbourne Opera's busiest years.



Photo Credit: Robin Halls.

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 39% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 14% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 70% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 30% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 43% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 30% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 21% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 33% 2 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 15% 3 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 15% 4 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 15% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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