On Sale Date For Tickets To MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS At Venue Comedy Theater Announced

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Tickets for the Melbourne Premiere season of the acclaimed UK stage production of Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, are on sale from Thursday 12 November.

Following highly successful Australian tours of The Mousetrap and And Then There Were None, producer John Frost will bring Ken Ludwig's adaptation of this Agatha Christie classic to the Comedy Theatre, Melbourne from 26 June 2027, presented in association with Fiery Angel and Agatha Christie Limited. Head to murderontheorientexpress.com.au to buy tickets.

One of Agatha Christie's most celebrated mysteries, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is renowned for its ingenious plot and unforgettable final twist. Full of suspense, wit and intrigue, this lavish new stage production promises a thrilling journey that will keep audiences guessing until the very last stop.

John Frost said, “Agatha Christie is one of the greatest writers of all time, and I'm thrilled to present this wonderful stage adaptation of one of her most celebrated works, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Stylish, fast-paced and darkly witty, Lucy Bailey's production blends the intrigue of a classic whodunit with sparkling humour. With brilliant direction, stunning design and opulent costumes, it promises to be the must-see theatrical event of 2027. Get your tickets now to avoid last minute foul play at the box office!”

Winter, 1934. An avalanche brings the Orient Express to a standstill. An American tycoon is found dead in his locked compartment, stabbed eight times. Stranded in the snow with a killer among them, the passengers turn to the world's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot. Can he solve the impossible crime before the journey resumes?

Acclaimed British theatre director Lucy Bailey is celebrated for her imaginative, atmospheric approach to classic thrillers, balancing gripping suspense with flashes of dark humour. Having directed several of Agatha Christie's mysteries for the stage, including the West End hit Witness for the Prosecution, Lucy Bailey brings her distinctive theatrical vision to MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS.

Alongside Bailey are an exceptional creative team, including Set and Costume Designer Mike Britton, Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick, Movement Director Leah Hausman, Sound Designer Mic Pool and Video Designer Ian William Galloway. Together, they create a visually stunning and atmospheric theatrical experience that captures the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Agatha Christie's iconic mystery.

Further tour venues and casting will be announced in early 2027.

Performances will take place at Venue Comedy Theatre, Melbourne. Performance Times Wed-Thurs 7:00pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1 & 6pm or 3pm (performance times vary). Prices: From $79.90. Bookings: murderontheorientexpress.com.au

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