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Small Island Big Song's One Ocean will make its Australian premiere at the Union Theatre, University of Melbourne Arts & Culture (UMAC), from February 24–27. Bringing together performers from nations across the Indo-Pacific, the concert explores the region's connection to the ocean through music. Following seasons in Europe and Asia, One Ocean will embark on a tour across Australia and the Pacific.

Small Island Big Song's latest large-scale theatrical concert brings together nine leading Indigenous performers from Australia, Taiwan, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Aotearoa, Madagascar and Mauritius for the Australian Premiere of this dazzling production.

With music and film entwining live on stage, a brilliant ensemble of artists share their musical traditions and languages, alongside stories of loss, resilience, culture and hope.



One Ocean is the culmination of more than a decade of cross-cultural collaboration between the acclaimed Small Island Big Song and Indigenous and islander musicians across the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Building on long-term relationships, shared creative processes and the exchange of musical knowledge across cultures, the performance combines original and traditional music, ensemble singing, percussion, dance and movement, alongside extensive film projections drawn from their fieldwork traversing 18 island nations.



Many of the show's artists have collaborated with Small Island Big Song for years, building relationships through fieldwork, recording, touring and creative exchange. One Ocean brings these long-standing relationships into a theatrical setting, exploring the ocean not as a boundary separating islands, but as a living connection between peoples, cultures and ecosystems.



A powerful ode to resilience and culture, One Ocean invites audiences to experience how the arts can galvanise solidarity across cultures and inspire collective responsibility for our shared planet.



“The artists are not simply performing music from their respective homelands. They are creating a shared work through which their different cultural perspectives remain distinct while contributing to a larger conversation about connection, belonging and the future of our ocean.”

BaoBao Chen, Small Island Big Song Executive producer and Co-founder



“Back in 2019, when I joined the Small Island Big Song Project, it was a big twist in my life as a musician and as a person. Through these years, I have toured the world, seeing people from other cultures, sharing, learning new music, absorbing other people's traditions in a way, and creating new traditions.”

One Ocean performer Emlyn Marimutu (Mauritius)

ONE OCEAN performers are:

Abus Tanapima (Taiwan) – A Bunun and Amis Indigenous singer-songwriter who creates music in her Indigenous languages, blending traditional vocal styles with contemporary sounds.

Airileke (Papua New Guinea /Australia) – A master percussionist, composer and cultural advocate with Motu heritage, known for bringing Melanesian drumming traditions into contemporary music.

Olivia Foa'i (Tokelau/Tuvalu) – A singer-songwriter and dancer of Tokelau and Tuvalu heritage, also known for her work with the acclaimed Polynesian band Te Vaka and the Moana film soundtracks.

Eve Nikolao (Samoa/Australia) – A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose work draws on Samoan musical traditions and contemporary island sounds.

Sammy Andriamalalaharijaona (Madagascar) – A singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who champions Madagascar's musical heritage and traditional instruments.

Joseph Matthew (Mauritius) - A dancer choreographer and musician whose work blends traditional Mauritian dance with street dance.

Emlyn Marimutu (Mauritius) – A singer-songwriter and performer bringing the infectious rhythms of Sega music and the traditional Ravann drum into contemporary performance.

Fred Leone (Australia) – A Garrwa man, Badtjala Songman and artist of Aboriginal, Tongan and South Sea Islander heritage, whose work brings Indigenous languages, stories and musical traditions into contemporary performance.

Guest Artist Shellie Morris (Australia) – A respected First Nations Australian singer-songwriter whose music celebrates Indigenous languages, culture and community.

The One Ocean creative team is led by Nigel Jamieson, Co-Director of the Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, who serves as Co-Artistic Director and works closely with the artists to shape the narrative. The set is designed by Austin Wang, whose work includes Cloud Gate Dance Theatre's Moon Water. Live performance is woven together with film and environmental sound recorded by BIG SONG co-founders Tim Cole and BaoBao Chen during their journeys to the frontlines of 18 island nations.

One Ocean's UMAC season will include two school performances accompanied by a dedicated program of talks and workshops exploring climate futures with Science Gallery Melbourne.

About Small Island Big Song

Founded on the principle “We Share One Ocean, One Island,” Small Island Big Song is a production house creating collaborations between island artists from Australia and neighbouring nations across the Indo-Pacific through music, film and performing arts. With an emphasis on languages and instruments resonant of place, contemporary voices come together to amplify island perspectives centred on protecting our living heritage — the environment and cultures that give voice to it.

Conceived by Australian music producer and filmmaker Tim Cole and Taiwanese theatre producer BaoBao Chen, Small Island Big Song has collaborated with more than 100 artists from 16 island nations over eleven years. Its concert productions have been presented in 23 countries, including COP28, Holland Festival and TIFA (Taiwan International Festival of Arts), alongside two major tours across the United States reaching 43 performing arts centres and universities.

For more information go to: https://www.umac.melbourne/whats-on/one-ocean

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 42% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 39% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 10% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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