Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour

David Garrett, the global rockstar violin virtuoso, will make his triumphant Oceania debut, performing highly anticipated concerts in Australia and New Zealand in September and October 2023.

Garrett will take to stages in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland as part of his globally acclaimed ICONIC tour which has sold out concerts in more than 30 cities across eight countries.

Garrett said in a statement that he is “so thrilled to finally perform in Australia and New Zealand.”

“I've been waiting for this for such a long time. We are going to play a wonderful classical tour called ICONIC. I can't wait to see everyone.”

The ICONIC tour marks the globally acclaimed violinists debut Oceania performances and will see him perform as part of a trio with guitar and bass. These concerts will showcase David's latest Deutsche Grammophon album ICONIC, inspired by the Golden Age of the famous violinists of the 20th century featuring Andrea Bocelli, flautist Cocomi and trumpeter Till Brönner.

With a fusion of classical and contemporary flair, the tour promises to be a mesmerising experience, featuring a diverse repertoire in a soulful homage to legendary violinists whose gems and melodies inspired David even as a child. Audiences will be treated to favourites from the likes of Mozart, Vivaldi, Dvořák, Schubert and JS Bach amongst others.

The Oceania leg of ICONIC will introduce Garrett's prized new violin, a Guarneri del Gesù from 1734, once owned by the great virtuoso Gaetano Pugnani. The violin was purchased at auction in June 2022 for € 3.5 million and was the first violin by its maker to be sold at auction in more than a decade.

“I am particularly excited to introduce my new violin on this tour: a Guarneri del Gesù from 1734, once owned by the great virtuoso Gaetano Pugnani,” Garrett said.

“One of the main reasons why I acquired this wonderful instrument, which has not been played for such a long time, was this tour – so that I could present it to you.



“I believe that the sound of a Guarneri violin can express all the vulnerability and fragility, everything human – whereas a Stradivarius always sounds somewhat superhuman. Especially with my current repertoire, which is full of big emotions and feelings, that fragile human touch is much more important to me than the superhuman sound of a Stradivarius.



“That's why my new Guarneri del Gesù is the perfect violin for the ICONIC concerts – and hopefully you will enjoy listening to it as much as I love playing it.”



Oceania fans should prepare themselves to be enthralled by Garrett's incredible virtuosity and showmanship as he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on the violin.

David Garrett is the pioneering icon of crossover violin. At age 10, he became the youngest student to attend the prestigious Julliard School of Music in New York City where he was mentored by renowned violinists Itzhak Perlman and Dorothy DeLay. Garrett's prodigious talent and dedication to his craft paved the way to him winning the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin International Competition, which launched his career as a professional.

As an award-winning artist Garrett has amassed more than 5 million album sales and has performed for the British Royal Family, President Obama and featured in global sporting events including the 2012 EUFA Champions League Final. In 2022, David released his autobiography If You Only Knew, where we witness his world through his own eyes for the first time.

This tour marks David's return to international concert stages in what promises to be an evening of indulgence in the highest level of auditory experience that is not to be missed.

The ICONIC tour is proudly presented by Harmonie international. For further information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HarmonieInternational

For further information on David Garrett please visit: https://www.david-garrett.com/en/

DAVID GARRETT ICONIC 2023 TOUR: OCEANIA

Sydney Sun 17 Sept, Town Hall

Adelaide Fri 22 Sept, Her Majesty's Theatre

Melbourne Sat 23 Sept, Palais Theatre

Auckland Fri 29 Sept, Town Hall

Brisbane Sun 1 Oct, City Hall



DAVID GARRETT BIOGRAPHY

David Garrett, born David Christian Bongartz on September 4, 1980, in Aachen, Germany, is a violinist and classical crossover artist. He was raised in a musical family, with his American mother being a dancer and his German father being an antique dealer. Garrett's passion for music was evident from a young age, and he began learning the violin at the age of four.



Recognizing his prodigious talent, Garrett's parents enrolled him in the Lübeck Conservatoire when he was just seven years old. He studied under the renowned violinist Ida Haendel and later attended the Royal College of Music in London and the Juilliard School in New York City.



At the age of 10, David Garrett made his first public performance with the Hamburg Philharmonic Orchestra. He gained recognition as a child prodigy and won numerous international competitions. In 1997, he released his debut album, "David Garrett," featuring classical compositions.



Over the years, Garrett developed a unique musical style that combined classical music with rock and pop influences, attracting a wider audience. He released several successful albums, including "Virtuoso" (2007), "Encore" (2008), and "Rock Symphonies" (2010), which featured his own arrangements of popular rock and pop songs.



In addition to his studio albums, Garrett is known for his captivating live performances. He has toured extensively, performing in prestigious concert halls and arenas worldwide. His concerts showcase his virtuosity on the violin, blending classical repertoire with contemporary arrangements and showmanship.