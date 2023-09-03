Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour

Garrett will take to stages in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

POPULAR

MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December Photo 1 MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Photo 3 VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023 Photo 4 Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour

David Garrett, the global rockstar violin virtuoso, will make his triumphant Oceania debut, performing highly anticipated concerts in Australia and New Zealand in September and October 2023.

Garrett will take to stages in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland as part of his globally acclaimed ICONIC tour which has sold out concerts in more than 30 cities across eight countries. 

Garrett said in a statement that he is “so thrilled to finally perform in Australia and New Zealand.”

“I've been waiting for this for such a long time. We are going to play a wonderful classical tour called ICONIC. I can't wait to see everyone.”

The ICONIC tour marks the globally acclaimed violinists debut Oceania performances and will see him perform as part of a trio with guitar and bass. These concerts will showcase David's latest Deutsche Grammophon album ICONIC, inspired by the Golden Age of the famous violinists of the 20th century featuring Andrea Bocelli, flautist Cocomi and trumpeter Till Brönner.

With a fusion of classical and contemporary flair, the tour promises to be a mesmerising experience, featuring a diverse repertoire in a soulful homage to legendary violinists whose gems and melodies inspired David even as a child. Audiences will be treated to favourites from the likes of Mozart, Vivaldi, Dvořák, Schubert and JS Bach amongst others.

The Oceania leg of ICONIC will introduce Garrett's prized new violin, a Guarneri del Gesù from 1734, once owned by the great virtuoso Gaetano Pugnani. The violin was purchased at auction in June 2022 for € 3.5 million and was the first violin by its maker to be sold at auction in more than a decade.

“I am particularly excited to introduce my new violin on this tour: a Guarneri del Gesù from 1734, once owned by the great virtuoso Gaetano Pugnani,” Garrett said.

“One of the main reasons why I acquired this wonderful instrument, which has not been played for such a long time, was this tour – so that I could present it to you. 
 
“I believe that the sound of a Guarneri violin can express all the vulnerability and fragility, everything human – whereas a Stradivarius always sounds somewhat superhuman. Especially with my current repertoire, which is full of big emotions and feelings, that fragile human touch is much more important to me than the superhuman sound of a Stradivarius. 
 
“That's why my new Guarneri del Gesù is the perfect violin for the ICONIC concerts – and hopefully you will enjoy listening to it as much as I love playing it.”

Oceania fans should prepare themselves to be enthralled by Garrett's incredible virtuosity and showmanship as he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on the violin.

David Garrett is the pioneering icon of crossover violin. At age 10, he became the youngest student to attend the prestigious Julliard School of Music in New York City where he was mentored by renowned violinists Itzhak Perlman and Dorothy DeLay. Garrett's prodigious talent and dedication to his craft paved the way to him winning the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin International Competition, which launched his career as a professional.

As an award-winning artist Garrett has amassed more than 5 million album sales and has performed for the British Royal Family, President Obama and featured in global sporting events including the 2012 EUFA Champions League Final. In 2022, David released his autobiography If You Only Knew, where we witness his world through his own eyes for the first time.

This tour marks David's return to international concert stages in what promises to be an evening of indulgence in the highest level of auditory experience that is not to be missed.

The ICONIC tour is proudly presented by Harmonie international. For further information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HarmonieInternational

For further information on David Garrett please visit: https://www.david-garrett.com/en/

 

DAVID GARRETT ICONIC 2023 TOUR: OCEANIA

Sydney Sun 17 Sept, Town Hall

Adelaide Fri 22 Sept, Her Majesty's Theatre

Melbourne Sat 23 Sept, Palais Theatre

Auckland Fri 29 Sept, Town Hall

Brisbane Sun 1 Oct, City Hall


DAVID GARRETT BIOGRAPHY

David Garrett, born David Christian Bongartz on September 4, 1980, in Aachen, Germany, is a violinist and classical crossover artist. He was raised in a musical family, with his American mother being a dancer and his German father being an antique dealer. Garrett's passion for music was evident from a young age, and he began learning the violin at the age of four.

Recognizing his prodigious talent, Garrett's parents enrolled him in the Lübeck Conservatoire when he was just seven years old. He studied under the renowned violinist Ida Haendel and later attended the Royal College of Music in London and the Juilliard School in New York City.

At the age of 10, David Garrett made his first public performance with the Hamburg Philharmonic Orchestra. He gained recognition as a child prodigy and won numerous international competitions. In 1997, he released his debut album, "David Garrett," featuring classical compositions.

Over the years, Garrett developed a unique musical style that combined classical music with rock and pop influences, attracting a wider audience. He released several successful albums, including "Virtuoso" (2007), "Encore" (2008), and "Rock Symphonies" (2010), which featured his own arrangements of popular rock and pop songs.

In addition to his studio albums, Garrett is known for his captivating live performances. He has toured extensively, performing in prestigious concert halls and arenas worldwide. His concerts showcase his virtuosity on the violin, blending classical repertoire with contemporary arrangements and showmanship.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia Photo
DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Comes to Australia

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has announced the cast for its Australian tour dates.  Find out who is in the cast and how to get tickets here!

2
LE FREAK Comes to Melbourne Fringe Photo
LE FREAK Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Le Freak hot on the heels of two sell-out seasons is set to make its return at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Featuring world-class, award-winning trans, queer, disabled and sex worker performers Le Freak shines a lens on sideshow and how this artform has historically exploited (and continues to) the 'freaks'.

3
Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023 Photo
Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

Australian audiences have loved Bethenny Frankel for many years from her television appearances and her no-nonsense attitude to her business acumen. Bethenny will now give her Australian fans the opportunity to see her in person.  Don't miss the extraordinary Bethenny Frankel - Entrepreneur, Producer, philanthropist, bestselling author, and CEO of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.

4
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!

Joff Bush has played a pivotal role in the success of BLUEY by touching audiences through the music that encapsulates the stories of the show. With the driving force behind Bush’s creativity being his love for storytelling, the magic and passion felt in each episode is exceptional and unmatched.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melbourne Opera presents Maria Stuarda
Athenaeum Theatre (9/09-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Within These Walls presented by The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA)
NICA’s Guang Rong Lu OAM National Circus Centre (9/12-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You