Melbourne Chamber Orchestra Will Perform DRIFTING CURRENTS

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From 26–29 November 2026, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra will present Drifting Currents, featuring cellist Blair Harris in the world premiere of Alice Humphries' Cello Concerto, Lithos, alongside music by Respighi, Pēteris Vasks and Josef Suk.

Performed in Melbourne and Geelong, Drifting Currents brings together a major new Australian work exploring transformation in nature and human experience, Respighi's graceful Ancient Airs and Dances, Vasks' meditative Musica Serena, and Suk's radiant Serenade for Strings.

Known for his emotional depth and fearless artistry, Harris joins Sophie Rowell and MCO for the world premiere of a concerto that grew out of his long-standing collaboration with Humphries.

“Blair is not only an extraordinary cellist and one of my dearest friends, but also someone who is at the very heart of MCO,” said Artistic Director Sophie Rowell. “To have a concerto written especially for him by Alice Humphries is something truly wonderful. I know how much this collaboration means to them both, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of bringing this new work to life.”

“This concerto feels very personal to me,” Harris said. “Having seen the care and attention Alice has shown is so inspiring. I want to take as much pride in my performances as she has done in her creation.”

In creating the concerto, Humphries drew on processes that reshape the natural world, from weathering and erosion to melting and shattering. She uses these changes to explore how emotions accumulate over time and how an unexpected event can suddenly alter the course of a life.

Those ideas shape the exchange between soloist and orchestra. The cello introduces notes one by one, gradually building harmonies across the ensemble that later break apart.

Katrina and Simon Holmes à Court, Macedon Music, and Peter and Helen Murdoch commissioned the work.

The program opens with Respighi's Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 3, which draws music of earlier centuries into the expressive world of the string orchestra.

Following the concerto, Pēteris Vasks' Musica Serena offers a moment of contemplation. The program concludes with Josef Suk's Serenade for Strings in E flat major, a lyrical, joy-filled farewell to the season.

Across three performances, Drifting Currents celebrates the relationships through which music is created and shared, from the collaboration between composer and soloist to the connection between orchestra and audience.

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