"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MYSTIQUE 10 Year Anniversary Tour to Play Melbourne in 2027
The tour marks a decade of the show, which has been seen by more than 100,000 audience members across Australia.
Michael Boyd will bring his show MYSTIQUE to Melbourne and Queensland audiences this summer. The 10 Year Anniversary Tour celebrates a decade of stunts, choreography and stage flair that has been performed for over 100,000 audience members across the country.
“MYSTIQUE is a true variety show, with something for everyone - a kaleidoscope of magic, illusion, Vegas-style dance numbers and plenty of participation, where members of the audience become the stars of the show,” says Michael Boyd.
MYSTIQUE will play Arts Centre Melbourne from 7-9 January, with tickets now on sale. Then the show will take over The Star Theatre Gold Coast for one-night-only on 23 January, with tickets selling fast via Ticketek.
MYSTIQUE comes from the creative team behind iconic illusionist David Copperfield, and showcases some of the world's most spectacular large-scale illusions, utilising cutting-edge technology.
The Deadly Scorpion Illusion is a $50,000 robotic apparatus that sees Michael dicing with death beneath a swinging two-metre buzz saw blade while a giant venomous scorpion tail strikes with terrifying precision. It is one of the most dangerous illusions ever performed on an Australian stage.
A floating table routine invites a child from the audience to become the star of the show, as an antique table floats all around her in a mysterious manner. Meanwhile, the famous banana trick is a crowd favourite comedy moment, leaving the entire audience in stitches of laughter.
The show is always evolving, as audiences come back again and again, sometimes with new children. The Double Levitation Illusion is a new act where international aerialist dancer Gabby Kirby rises high above the stage before Michael takes flight across the theatre in a Peter Pan-esque illusion that appears to defy the laws of gravity.
Accomplished Perth dancer Elysha Atwell sparkles as she vanishes, reappears and metamorphoses into Michael in the blink of an eye. Michael's classic 'Linking Rings' act is a tribute to his great great grandfather and his grandfather, who taught him the routine.
Because Michael Boyd is a third-generation illusionist - but he didn't always know it. He was given a Magic Kit as a small boy growing up in Parabadoo, WA. He became obsessed with the art, but it wasn't until he moved to Melbourne that he discovered his grandfather Stanley Boyd was a travelling picture showman who toured a magic show with a silent movie throughout regional Victoria in 1920s. He later discovered that his great great grandfather Les Boyd (aka The Great Vulcan) was also a magician, who performed for English Royals. Magic must always skip a generation?
The master magician and entertainer has created no less than nine hit stage shows, including Cabaret de Paris with Rhonda Burchmore and many other runaway hits that have toured to Dubai, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and Southeast Asia.
“It feels like a full circle moment, to be celebrating 10 years of the show that started Boyd Productions. I'm beyond grateful to our wonderful - and extremely loyal - audience members who have turned MYSTIQUE into such a longstanding success,” says Michael Boyd.
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