NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Michael Boyd will bring his show MYSTIQUE to Melbourne and Queensland audiences this summer. The 10 Year Anniversary Tour celebrates a decade of stunts, choreography and stage flair that has been performed for over 100,000 audience members across the country.

“MYSTIQUE is a true variety show, with something for everyone - a kaleidoscope of magic, illusion, Vegas-style dance numbers and plenty of participation, where members of the audience become the stars of the show,” says Michael Boyd.

MYSTIQUE will play Arts Centre Melbourne from 7-9 January, with tickets now on sale. Then the show will take over The Star Theatre Gold Coast for one-night-only on 23 January, with tickets selling fast via Ticketek.

MYSTIQUE comes from the creative team behind iconic illusionist David Copperfield, and showcases some of the world's most spectacular large-scale illusions, utilising cutting-edge technology.

The Deadly Scorpion Illusion is a $50,000 robotic apparatus that sees Michael dicing with death beneath a swinging two-metre buzz saw blade while a giant venomous scorpion tail strikes with terrifying precision. It is one of the most dangerous illusions ever performed on an Australian stage.

A floating table routine invites a child from the audience to become the star of the show, as an antique table floats all around her in a mysterious manner. Meanwhile, the famous banana trick is a crowd favourite comedy moment, leaving the entire audience in stitches of laughter.

The show is always evolving, as audiences come back again and again, sometimes with new children. The Double Levitation Illusion is a new act where international aerialist dancer Gabby Kirby rises high above the stage before Michael takes flight across the theatre in a Peter Pan-esque illusion that appears to defy the laws of gravity.

Accomplished Perth dancer Elysha Atwell sparkles as she vanishes, reappears and metamorphoses into Michael in the blink of an eye. Michael's classic 'Linking Rings' act is a tribute to his great great grandfather and his grandfather, who taught him the routine.

Because Michael Boyd is a third-generation illusionist - but he didn't always know it. He was given a Magic Kit as a small boy growing up in Parabadoo, WA. He became obsessed with the art, but it wasn't until he moved to Melbourne that he discovered his grandfather Stanley Boyd was a travelling picture showman who toured a magic show with a silent movie throughout regional Victoria in 1920s. He later discovered that his great great grandfather Les Boyd (aka The Great Vulcan) was also a magician, who performed for English Royals. Magic must always skip a generation?

The master magician and entertainer has created no less than nine hit stage shows, including Cabaret de Paris with Rhonda Burchmore and many other runaway hits that have toured to Dubai, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore and Southeast Asia.

“It feels like a full circle moment, to be celebrating 10 years of the show that started Boyd Productions. I'm beyond grateful to our wonderful - and extremely loyal - audience members who have turned MYSTIQUE into such a longstanding success,” says Michael Boyd.

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 42% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 39% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 10% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming