MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME Will Embark on Australian Tour in November

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally are bringing their hilarious, chart-topping and award-winning podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, to Australia in November for shows in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

My Therapist Ghosted Me’s inception came as a result of Joanne McNally’s therapist doing exactly that: ghosting her. First, not answering the phone; then, not answering the clinic door; and finally, refusing to speak to Joanne after she tracked her down (admittedly her therapist was, at that time, scattering her aunt’s ashes at Enfield crematorium).

The podcast, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, invites listeners into candid and hilariously comedic conversations, as Vogue and Joanne dissect and explore the depths of each other’s unique and often unheard of issues, as well as encouraging listeners to get in touch with their own questions and personal experiences.

Together they provide 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but upfront and honest advice on the problems their therapists couldn’t quite handle. Since launching in April 2021, the podcast is racing towards 100 episodes and now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month with its guaranteed laugh-out-loud content.

Joanne was last in Australia in March this year for her sold out stand-up comedy show.

Tour Dates

Perth Riverside Theatre Saturday 11 November

Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall Monday 13 November

Sydney State Theatre 15 & 16 November

Melbourne Hamer Hall Saturday 18 November