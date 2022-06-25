Global Creatures today announced that Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL will commence performances at Perth's Crown Theatre in February 2023. Tickets for the Perth season of the first Australian produced musical to win the Tony Award for Best Musical, go on sale to the general public on Thursday 28 July, with pre-sale tickets available to waitlist

members from Monday 25 July.

The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical sees Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film come to life onstage remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza that is currently wowing audiences across the globe, from Broadway, to the West End and Perth is next!

Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL Carmen Pavlovic said, "We are so proud to bring this mammoth show with an all-Australian cast to Perth in 2023! We have been so overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of Australian audiences and we look forward to seeing Perth's Crown Theatre ravishing in rouge when the production arrives there in February."

Newcomer Des Flanagan stars opposite the sparkling diamond Alinta Chidzey as bohemian dreamer Christian, Simon Burke AO plays legendary club impresario Harold Zidler and Andrew Cook will play The Duke. Montmartre's resident artistes include Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago. The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady M's' will be played by Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Olivia Vásquez as Arabia, Ruva Ngwenya as La Chocolat, and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.



Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and - above all - Love. With a book by John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

TICKETS

Sign up by Sunday 24th July for priority access to tickets from Monday 25 th July.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular... The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical sees Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film come to life onstage

remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza that is currently wowing audiences across the globe, from Melbourne, to Broadway and the West End. Produced by Global Creatures, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the first Australian-produced musical to originate on Broadway. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, and choreography by Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, costumes designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber. Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. Featuring over 70 songs, the production includes many of the iconic hits from the movie as well as new additions from Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Beyonce, Rihanna and more.