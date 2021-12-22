John Thorn And Terence O'Connell's Aussie Musical MRS. PRIME MINISTER Returns To The Melbourne Stage From 28-30 January

After premiering with a highly successful season at the 2021 Melbourne Cabaret Festival, John Thorn and Terence O'Connell's Mrs Prime Minister returns to the Melbourne stage for a season at MEMO Music Hall from 28-30 January.

Melbourne audiences have been moved by the intimate stories of some of Australia's most-loved spouses of our national leaders. Their personal stories are brought to life in this non-political, heart-warming new musical, performed by some of Melbourne's finest female entertainers.

Writer & Director Terence O'Connell commented on the musical's 2021 Melbourne Cabaret Festival premiere at Chapel Off Chapel as "the first little step in the creation of a bigger, full-length piece". The 2022 season, opening at MEMO Music Hall in January, will see the musical's development into a full-length musical, with additional music and script. The writing and composing team, O'Connell and Melbourne's John Thorn have been collaborating on the piece for nearly two years, not letting the closure of international borders and lockdowns get in their way, bringing the show to life from Melbourne and London.

Mrs Prime Minister is an evening of songs and stories about seven women; Tamie Fraser, Bettina Gorton, Hazel Hawke, Zara Holt, Annita Keating, Sonia McMahon and Margaret Whitlam, wives of the Prime Minister and residents of The Lodge, Canberra from 1966 - 1996. Iconic Melbourne singers, Sally Bourne, Jane Clifton and Fiona Thorn, accompanied by the Adelaide Avenue Trio featuring Ana Mitsikas, perform jazz inflected songs by John Thorn (Spontaneous Broadway) and Terrence O'Connell (Minefields and Miniskirts: Australian Women and the Vietnam War).

This intimate show looks at the private lives behind the public images: scandals, triumphs, challenges, defeats and heartbreak.

Dates: Friday 28 Jan & Saturday 29 Jan 2022 - Doors 7.30pm, Show 8-9.30pm,

Sunday 30 Jan - Doors 1.30pm, Show 2-3.30pm

Tickets: $55/$65 plus booking fee www.memomusichall.com.au

Venue: MEMO Music Hall, 88 Acland Street St Kilda