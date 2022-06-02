John Montesante Dectet Comes To Birds Basement This Month

John Montesante Dectet is a stylish, 10-piece, horn-led jazz ensemble formed in 2012, boasting six stellar horns, a matchless rhythm section with 2 featured singers - performing exceptional arrangements, honouring the Blue Note and Bebop era.

The band performs tunes like Arabia, Round Midnight, A Time for Love, Close Your Eyes, Don't Misunderstand, Dearly Beloved, Milestones, Ceora, Falling In Love with Love and many more, with songs by Mark Murphy too.

John Montesante's Dectet will delight those who savour undiluted virtuosity, outstanding musicianship and strong vocal & horn features.

Lineup:

Mel Searle - vocals

Craig Schneider - vocals / piano

James Sherlock - guitar

Bn Robertson - double bass

David Hicks - drums

Michael Frazer - lead trumpet

John Montesante - 2nd trumpet

Andrew Serpell - trombone

Tim Wilson - alto sax

Tony Hicks - tenor sax

Stuart Byrne - baritone sax

Information:

DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022

ARTIST: JM ALL-STAR JAZZ DECTET

VENUE: BIRD'S BASEMENT. 11 Singers Lane, Melbourne. 3000 (near Flagstaff) Doors from 6PM. BAND: 7.30PM

TICKETS: $49-$55.

https://birdsbasement.com/show/973/john-montesante-dectet