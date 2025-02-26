Jo Koy Will Embark on Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jo Koy is on his way to Australia in June 2025 on his Just Being Koy Tour! The tour will start in Brisbane before heading to Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, playing at both theatres and arenas. Tickets are on sale Friday 28 February at 10am.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house.

Koy’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colourful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world. Koy continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City) to name a few.

Koy starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. With 4 Netflix specials, an autobiography and reaching number #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle, it is no wonder why Jo Koy was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Tour Dates

Brisbane Convention Centre Saturday 7 June

Adelaide Aec Theatre Monday 9 June

Perth Perth Hpc Wednesday 11 June

Melbourne John Cain Arena Friday 13 June

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena Saturday 14 June

