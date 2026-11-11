Jaime Martín to Extend Tenure as Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Chief Conductor Through 2029

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The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced that Chief Conductor and Artistic Advisor Jaime Martín will extend his tenure until the end of 2029, before taking on the role of Conductor Emeritus from 2030.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Martín's relationship with the MSO, following his appointment in 2021, and the start of his tenure as Chief Conductor in 2022. It recognises his artistic leadership, his close relationship with the Orchestra's musicians and his contribution to the MSO's growing international reputation.

It will also mark him as one of the MSO's longest-serving Chief Conductors, alongside MSO founder Alberto Zelman, Sir Bernard Heinze and Hiroyuki Iwaki AO.

The appointment as Conductor Emeritus will ensure Martín's artistic relationship with the MSO continues beyond his tenure as Chief Conductor, with opportunities for future performances and collaborations.

'To be invited to become Conductor Emeritus from 2030 is a tremendous honour and one that means a great deal to me personally,” Mr Martín said.

“I am thrilled that my relationship with the MSO will continue, and I look forward to returning to Melbourne to make music with these wonderful musicians for many years to come.”

During his tenure, Martín has led the Orchestra through a period of significant artistic achievement, including acclaimed explorations of Mahler's symphonies, a landmark international tour featuring performances at the BBC Proms, Edinburgh International Festival and Europe, and a celebrated series of recordings for LSO Live, showcasing the Orchestra's artistry to audiences around the world.

'Since joining the MSO in 2021, it has been an enormous privilege to work with this exceptional group of musicians and to develop such a close and rewarding artistic partnership,' Mr Martín said.

'We have shared so many memorable experiences, from our explorations of Mahler's extraordinary symphonies to our international performances and recordings. Returning to my hometown of Santander with the MSO, where my love of orchestral music first began as a small child, was a particularly special moment that I will always treasure.

'I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. Our recordings have been especially rewarding, capturing the wonderful musical connections we have developed and creating a lasting musical legacy of our work together.'

Martín also acknowledged the strong relationship he has developed with Melbourne and Victorian audiences throughout his tenure.

'The warmth, enthusiasm and appreciation for music among audiences in Melbourne and across Victoria have made my time here especially beautiful. Whether performing in Melbourne's great concert halls or sharing music with regional communities, it is always a pleasure to experience the connection between the Orchestra and its audiences.

'For now, there is still so much that I want us to explore together, and I couldn't be happier to be continuing this very special partnership,' Mr Martín said.

MSO Chief Executive Officer Richard Wigley said:

“Jaime has brought enormous energy, charisma, warmth and musical ambition to the MSO. He has a remarkable ability to inspire, bringing out the very best in the Orchestra while fostering a spirit of trust, collaboration and shared artistic purpose.

“His dedication to the MSO and his genuine affection for its musicians have made him an enormously valued part of our musical family.

“We are delighted that Jaime will continue to lead the MSO through to 2029 and that his relationship with the Orchestra will continue as Conductor Emeritus. It is a fitting recognition of his contribution and ensures that our musicians and audiences can continue to share his artistry for many years to come.”

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