Full Company and Creative Team Confirmed for 2025 Australian Tour HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

As rehearsals begin this week, Hedwig and the Angry Inch has now confirmed the full cast, band and creative team ahead of its Australian premiere at the Adelaide Festival, Thursday 25 Feb.

Joining breakout star Seann Miley Moore as the fierce, rebellious anti-heroine Hedwig, are some of Australia’s most exciting performers, backed by a group of killer rock musicians.

Acclaimed actor, singer, songwriter and queer icon Adam Noviello (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, Matilda The Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar) will take on the role of Yitzhak, Hedwig’s devoted yet defiant partner, and will also cover the role of Hedwig.

Sydney Theatre award nominated actor Amy Hack (Yentl and Caroline or Change) also joins the cast as off-stage cover. And together they will be joined by Glenn Moorhouse as Associate Musical Director and on Guitars, Felicity Freeman on Bass Guitar and Jarrad Payne on Drums bringing to life the four-time Tony award-winning production hailed by Rolling Stone as “the best rock musical ever”.

Enter Hedwig’s world, where love is a weapon and means of escape, and the only way out is through the fire. They are pure electricity — dangerous, seductive, sassy and outrageously funny. A fever dream of lost love and self-discovery, Hedwig is torn between an idealistic vision of love and tolerance and a relentless desire to burn the house down. Rebellion wrapped in fishnets and fury.

In a primal scream of survival and defiance, set to the soundtrack of some of the most exciting rock music ever written for the stage, Co-Directors Shane Anthony and Dino Dimitriadis, Choreographer Amy Campbell, Musical Director Victoria Falconer, Set Designer Jeremy Allen, Lighting Designer Geoff Cobham, Costume Designers Nicol & Ford and Sound Designer Jamie Mensforth will come together to honour the original production, while offering a brand new take on this iconic work in a must-see production on Australian stages in 2025.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will premiere at the Adelaide Festival in February 2025 before touring to Melbourne and Sydney. Dates And venues for Sydney and Melbourne to be announced in March. For more information and updates, visit hedwig.com.au.

