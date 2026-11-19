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Five playwrights have been named finalists for The Cooper Prize, a playwriting competition presented by 16th Street Foundation and Company 16. The selected works will receive staged readings at fortyfivedownstairs in Melbourne, where the winning play will be announced.

The finalists are Tom Ballard, Louis Lucente, Elham Ehsas, Maxine Mellor, and Steven Rodgers, whose plays explore subjects ranging from political conflict and family relationships to faith, identity, and personal connection.

Melbourne-based comedian, actor, and playwright Tom Ballard is a finalist for Menace, a political drama set in Australia during the early 1950s. Against the backdrop of Cold War tensions, the play follows Prime Minister Robert Menzies and his political rival H.V. "Doc" Evatt as they clash over the threat of Communism and the meaning of freedom. Ballard's previous writing credits include The Apology, which received Best Play and the Audience Choice Award at the 2026 Noosa One-Act Play Festival.

Louis Lucente, also based in Melbourne, is nominated for Casa Alberti, his debut full-length play. Drawing on his Italian-Australian upbringing, the work follows four brothers who return to their childhood home following their father's funeral, where their mother refuses to allow them to open a particular door. Lucente's acting credits include productions of Cleopatra & Antony, Cyrano de Bergerac, and The Rink.

London-based writer, director, and actor Elham Ehsas is a finalist for The Faithfuls, which takes place during the final hours before the destruction of Afghanistan's Bamiyan Buddhas. The play follows two Taliban soldiers tasked with preparing the monument for demolition. Ehsas, whose film work has received BAFTA and BIFA nominations, recently earned a Highly Commended Prize at the Verity Bargate Award and is developing The Faithfuls under commission from Soho Theatre.

Queensland playwright Maxine Mellor is nominated for Space Available, a dark comedy about six strangers attending a spiritual retreat in a suburban hall. When a locked-away mobile phone begins receiving messages from the dead, the participants are forced to confront questions about belief, uncertainty, and their personal histories. Mellor's previous honors include the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award, the David Williamson Award for Playwriting, and an AWGIE Award for Best Original Play.

Sydney-based playwright Steven Rodgers rounds out the finalists with The Goldilocks Zone, which follows a Jesuit priest, an atheist corrections officer, and a young woman recently released from prison as they attempt to form an unconventional family. Rodgers' recent work includes Break of Day, which premiered at Malthouse Theatre in 2026, and The Pool, presented by BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company and Perth Festival.

The five finalist plays will be presented as readings at fortyfivedownstairs in Melbourne, with the winner of The Cooper Prize to be announced as part of the event. Additional details about the readings and award presentation have not yet been provided.

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 11% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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