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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joanna Halliday - TREASURE ISLAND - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 55%

Emma Austin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 32%

Jamie and Suzi Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Fitzgerald-Quinn - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 50%

Jemima Eva - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 28%

Annette Stivaletta - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 20%

Sonja Wright low Key Chaos 2026 new musical - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - The Bowery Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Joanna Halliday - TREASURE ISLAND - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 45%

Annabelle Tudor - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41%

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Gary Abrahams - EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 64%

Robyn Walker - ALICE IN WONDERLAND PANTOMIME - Mount Eliza Community Pantomime 19%

Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Athenaeum Theatre 17%

Best Ensemble

TREASURE ISLAND - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 10%

EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 7%

LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - The Bowery Theatre 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Maxwell Simon - TREASURE ISLAND - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 60%

Natalie Calia - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 30%

Daniel Puckey - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 9%

Best Musical

AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41%

TREASURE ISLAND - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 11%

HOUSEWARMING - Monty Python’s Spamalot 8%

LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - The Bowery Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35%

John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16%

Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14%

Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 12%

Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - The Bowery Theatre 7%

Alexander Glenk - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - Dionysus 5%

Andrew Drava - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - Loki 5%

Poppy Pardy - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - Ariadne 5%

Samuel Thomas-Holland - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - Poseidon 2%

Best Play

EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Athenaeum Theatre 28%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ishan Vivekanantham - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 56%

Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 22%

Leah Downey - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gareth Isaac - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 40%

Sebastian Li - AS YOU LIKE IT - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38%

Regan Barber - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Athenaeum Theatre 11%

Ruby Huntington - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - Aphrodite 6%

Taylor Vu - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL - Semele 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

John Voce - EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL - Melbourne Shakespeare Company 53%

Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Athenaeum Theatre 28%

Archie Vaughan - ALICE IN WONDERLAND PANTOMIME - Mad Hatter 11%

Craig McFarlane - ALICE IN WONDERLAND PANTOMIME - Dame Cookie 6%

Damian Perry - ALICE IN WONDERLAND PANTOMIME - King of Hearts 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

fortyfivedownstairs 44%

Arts Centre Melbourne 31%

Athenaeum Theatre 18%

Mount Eliza Community Hall 4%

The Bowery Theatre 2%

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 11% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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