FROZEN, Sydney Festival Shows, and More Performances Cancelled Across Australia

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Hamilton and Come From Away are among the large musicals in Sydney forced to cancel shows.

Dec. 29, 2021  
FROZEN, Sydney Festival Shows, and More Performances Cancelled Across Australia

Dec. 29, 2021

Theatrical performances across Sydney and Melbourne are cancelling performances amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, The Guardian reports.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Hamilton and Come From Away are among the large musicals in Sydney forced to cancel shows.

Hamilton recently announced that 14 shows have been cancelled, from December 22 to January 2, due to positive COVID-19 testing within the company. Performances are set to resume on January 5, and run at the Lyric Theatre until February 27.

Come From Away has cancelled performances from December 26 to 30, due to cases of COVID-19 within the company. The show is scheduled to resume performances on January 1 with the season running until January 30.

Opera Australia has also been affected by the recent outbreak, cancelling performances of Great Opera Hits at the Sydney Opera House from December 26 to 28 and suspended rehearsals for La Boheme ahead of its New Year's Eve performance.

Additionally, the Sydney festival production of Qween Lear, which was set to open at the Hordern Pavilion on 7 January, has been cancelled.

In Melbourne, the production of Frozen at Her Majesty's Theatre has cancelled performance due to COVID-19 cases among the company.

Other productions that were in rehearsal in Sydney have been forced into isolation, including the Sydney festival production of A Chorus Line.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is currently playing in Melbourne, is "business as usual".

Read the original story on The Guardian.


