Experience the Buzz of Riverside Theatres From the Comfort of Home

The iconic Riverside Theatres is bringing the buzz of live theatre into homes across Australia with an exciting new season of online programming, including its popular children's festival.

Following the successful launch of Riverside Theatres Digital in 2020, this year's return season includes a smorgasbord of live and on-demand theatre, interactive workshops, and music performances, including shows such as David Williamson's Emerald City, Don Reid's Codgers, and the comedic cabaret I Have a Face, starring Jude Perl.

"Riverside Theatres has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years, so it's wonderful to see that, despite the pandemic, this longstanding tradition is able to continue with another terrific digital program," City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

"The performing arts brings so much joy to our lives - and now more than ever, we need that escape from reality that theatre offers. Every Friday night, we are bringing a new piece of theatre to our audiences at home. Following the online watch party, viewers will also have the exciting opportunity to chat with the performers through a Q&A session."

From 17-24 September, Riverside's Spot On(line) Children's Festival will take centre stage. This popular annual festival promises to keep the kids busy during the school holidays with a variety of online shows, including a concert by Playschool presenter Justine Clarke; interactive workshops, from music making to shadow puppetry and circus skills; as well as watch parties and online live Q&As with the artists.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue to share stories and performances with people across the Central River City and beyond via our online programming, while also supporting the arts industry during this challenging time," Director of Riverside Theatres Craig McMaster said.

Riverside Theatres, Western Sydney's premier performing arts venue, attracts more than 180,000 patrons to up to 1,000 performances and events every year. It is a successful cultural and community asset of City of Parramatta Council.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit riversideparramatta.com.au.