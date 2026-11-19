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CMA Presents has announced a celebration of First Nations and LGBTQIA+ music, with a collaboration between Australian Queer Orchestra (AQO) and multi-award-winning electronic music dance duo Electric Fields.

This brand-new orchestrated show will play across Melbourne and Sydney, in partnership with Midsumma Festival. Performances will run on Thursday 4 and Friday 5 February 2027 at Ian Potter State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne, and Thursday 25 and Friday 26 February 2027 at Capitol Theatre, Sydney.

Blending contemporary electronic music with Anangu culture, Electric Fields' Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross have established themselves as one of Australia's most distinctive and creative musical acts. They made history as the first artists to perform in an Australian First Nations language at Eurovision and have won ARIA, AIR, National Indigenous Music Awards and numerous National Live Music Awards.

Ross and Fielding say 'We are beyond excited to be performing with the Australian Queer Orchestra for Midsumma! Playing our music orchestrally brings such a massive sound and feeling to the room. We've been working hard on brand new music for these shows and we'll finally get to perform them. We hope you can join us for these rare performances as we begin our new chapter. See you there! M & Z xx'

This partnership is their first with AQO, a group which champions LGBTQIA+ orchestral music and musicians in Australia. It is made up of LGBTQIA+ and ally musicians, sharing in the rich tradition of classical music, and presenting orchestral works through a queer lens. Performances explore classical and contemporary repertoire, include works by living and queer composers, promote Australian queer voices and fosters an inclusive space for classical music fans in the Rainbow family.

AQO Artistic Director and conductor Ryley Gillen spoke of the partnership 'It gives me immense pride to see AQO join in performance with Electric Fields duo Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross. This is a duo that has represented Australia on the international stage and showcased embracing diversity. AQO was founded on the simple beliefs that music has the ability to bring people together, to tell our stories, and to create spaces where every person can feel seen, valued, and celebrated. Our collaboration with Electric Fields and Midsumma is possible thanks to the advocacy and pride of those that have come before us and those that continue to promote equality, compassion and diversity'.

Midsumma CEO & Creative Director Karen Bryant spoke of the partnership 'We are delighted to welcome Electric Fields back to Midsumma Festival with this compelling new orchestral collaboration. Electric Fields occupy a distinctive place in Australia's contemporary music landscape, creating work that brings together First Nations culture, language, identity and contemporary sound with extraordinary artistic vision.

Electric Fields and the Australian Queer Orchestra is a powerful meeting of artistic voices and a celebration of the possibilities that emerge through collaboration. Bringing this work to the newly renovated Ian Potter State Theatre at Arts Centre Melbourne is a significant moment in our 2027 program, and reflects Midsumma's commitment to presenting ambitious, culturally significant work that expands artistic perspectives and creates meaningful connections with audiences.'

Midsumma Festival is Melbourne's major annual celebration of queer arts and culture, bringing together more than 200 events across visual arts, theatre, live music, cabaret, film, spoken word, performance, parties, sport and community events.

Karen Quinlan AM, Chief Executive Officer of Arts Centre Melbourne, says the concert captures the spirit of the renewed venue and its place at the heart of Melbourne's cultural life.

'Audiences can expect an electrifying performance from Electric Fields, combining Zaachariaha Fielding's soaring vocals with Michael Ross's genre-defying electronic sound. Weaving traditional Aṉangu languages with contemporary electronic soul, they create a joyous celebration of culture, connection and music, that when combined with the state of the art sound, lighting and acoustic technology of the new Ian Potter State Theatre, will make for an unforgettable night'.

Chris Howlett, Founder and Executive Director of CMA Presents says 'Electric Fields are an extraordinary Australian group, with incredible voices, energy and a sound that is completely their own. My family and I have loved their music for years, so I'm personally thrilled to be bringing this project together. Partnering with Midsumma Festival and Arts Centre Melbourne makes it even more special, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and bringing this wonderful music to life with a live orchestra. It's going to be a fantastic week!'

Electric Fields with the Australian Queer Orchestra is presented in association with Arts Centre Melbourne and Midsumma Festival in Melbourne and in association with Foundation Theatres in Sydney.

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 41% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 38% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 11% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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