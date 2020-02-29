Eddie Perfect Joins The Cast Of Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 in Australia

One of Australia's leading television and musical theatre stars, Eddie Perfect, will play the egotistical boss Franklin Hart Jnr in Dolly Parton's hit musical 9 TO 5.

London's West End smash-hit 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will have its Australian Premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre next month from 19 April followed by a season at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne from 25 July.

One of Australia's most respected and prolific writers and performers, Eddie Perfect is perhaps best known as gardener turned musician and all-round nice guy Mick Holland on six seasons of Channel 10's hit series Offspring. Also on the small screen, he's been seen in Kath and Kim, Spicks And Specks and numerous comedy shows including ABC TV's Stand Up, The Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala and Good News Week. On stage Eddie has performed in Keating! The Musical, Misanthropology, The Threepenny Opera and Shane Warne The Musical, which he wrote himself. In 2019, Eddie wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway premiere of Beetlejuice, for which he was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2019 Tony Awards.

"We're thrilled that Eddie has accepted our challenge to return to Australia to play this wonderfully self-centred, chauvinist character after living in New York for a few years," said the producers. "As well as being a fantastic comic and composer, Eddie is a much-loved musical theatre performer, and will be fantastic in 9 TO 5 alongside Caroline, Marina, Samantha, Erin and the wonderful ensemble."

Eddie Perfect said, "I'm beyond excited to return to the Australian stage in Dolly Parton's hilarious 9 TO 5 The Musical. Having spent the last two years in New York City, the chance to return home and share a stage with my theatrical heroes Caroline O'Connor and Marina Prior (not to mention the sensational Erin Clare and Samantha Dodemaide) was just too good to pass up. 9 TO 5 is a powerhouse comedy for four strong female leads that couldn't come at a better time. The future is female, and I'm just thrilled to tag along for the ride."

Starring Caroline O'Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide and Erin Clare, this run-away success on the West End features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5!

Also in the cast are Ana Maria Belo, Amy Berrisford, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Josh Gates, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, Matthew Jenson, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Ariana Mazzeo, Joe Meldrum, Jordanna Morandin, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Matthew Prime, Melissa Russo and Glaston Toft.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened at London's Savoy Theatre in January last year, initially for a 16 week season and surpassed all audience expectations. It has been extended multiple times and is now selling until April. Perhaps a whole new generation of Dolly fans are treating themselves to a fun night out on the West End!

Inspired by the hit film, this hilarious musical is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! It's the most fun you'll have this year at the theatre, and it opens next month!

9 TO 5 tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their egotistical, chauvinist boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia).

The NSW Government is proud to support the Australian premiere of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL in Sydney through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Tour Dates

Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

From 19 April

Tues-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm *

Prices From $59.90 **

Bookings 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100

Groups 12+ call 1300 889 278

Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne

From 25 July

Performance Times Tues 6:30pm, Wed-Thu 7pm, Fri-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm *

Prices From $69.90 **

Bookings 9to5themusical.com.au or 132 849

Groups 12+ call 1300 364 001





