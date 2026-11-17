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American comedian and actor David Cross will embark on his first-ever Australian and New Zealand tour in April 2027, bringing his global stand-up show Fake Joy to audiences across both countries.

An Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Cross is best known as the co-creator and star of the influential HBO sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David and for his iconic role as Tobias Fünke in the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Arrested Development.

Cross has been performing stand-up for more than 40 years, releasing numerous critically acclaimed specials and albums and establishing himself as one of comedy's most inventive and fearless voices.

His stand-up releases include Making America Great Again for Netflix, Oh Come On, I'm From The Future and The Pride Is Back, earning multiple Grammy nominations along the way. His extensive screen credits include The Ben Stiller Show, Station Eleven, The Umbrella Academy, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ghost World, Men in Black and the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Cross also co-created and starred in With Bob and David and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret and co-authored Hollywood Said No! with Bob Odenkirk and Brian Posehn.

Tickets on sale from 10am, Friday 20 November.

Tour Dates

Wellington Opera House – Fri 9 Apr

Christchurch – James Hay Theatre – Sat 10 Apr

Auckland Town Hall – Sat 11 Apr

Melbourne International Comedy Festival – Comedy Theatre – Thurs 15 Apr and Fri 16 Apr

Canberra Comedy Festival – Canberra Theatre Centre – Wed 21 Apr

Sydney Comedy Festival – Enmore Theatre – Thurs 22 Apr

Brisbane Comedy Festival – Fri 23 Apr and Sat 24 Apr

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 42% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 39% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 10% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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