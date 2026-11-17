"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
David Cross to Bring FAKE JOY Stand-Up Tour to Australia and New Zealand
The Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee known for ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT will perform at festivals and theatres across both countries.
American comedian and actor David Cross will embark on his first-ever Australian and New Zealand tour in April 2027, bringing his global stand-up show Fake Joy to audiences across both countries.
An Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Cross is best known as the co-creator and star of the influential HBO sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David and for his iconic role as Tobias Fünke in the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Arrested Development.
Cross has been performing stand-up for more than 40 years, releasing numerous critically acclaimed specials and albums and establishing himself as one of comedy's most inventive and fearless voices.
His stand-up releases include Making America Great Again for Netflix, Oh Come On, I'm From The Future and The Pride Is Back, earning multiple Grammy nominations along the way. His extensive screen credits include The Ben Stiller Show, Station Eleven, The Umbrella Academy, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ghost World, Men in Black and the Kung Fu Panda franchise.
Cross also co-created and starred in With Bob and David and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret and co-authored Hollywood Said No! with Bob Odenkirk and Brian Posehn.
Tickets on sale from 10am, Friday 20 November.
Tour Dates
Wellington Opera House – Fri 9 Apr
Christchurch – James Hay Theatre – Sat 10 Apr
Auckland Town Hall – Sat 11 Apr
Melbourne International Comedy Festival – Comedy Theatre – Thurs 15 Apr and Fri 16 Apr
Canberra Comedy Festival – Canberra Theatre Centre – Wed 21 Apr
Sydney Comedy Festival – Enmore Theatre – Thurs 22 Apr
Brisbane Comedy Festival – Fri 23 Apr and Sat 24 Apr
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