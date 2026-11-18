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Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia has announced its 2027 season, featuring the final world premiere by inaugural Artistic Director Raewyn Hill, the return of the company's CoYouth program, and the beginning of a new artistic chapter under incoming Co-Artistic Directors Charmene Yap and Cass Mortimer Eipper.

The program marks the conclusion of Hill's 12-year tenure as Artistic Director and Co-CEO, which ends in December 2026. Hill will remain involved with the Perth-based company as Creative Fellow in 2027.

The season also introduces a $780,000 multi-year partnership with Minderoo Foundation to expand youth dance opportunities throughout Western Australia.

THE MIRROR AND THE MASS

The centerpiece of the season will be The Mirror and the Mass, a new full-length production devised and directed by Hill, running September 1–5, 2027, on the Heath Ledger Stage at the State Theatre Centre of Western Australia.

The production will bring together Co3's professional dancers and members of CoYouth alongside Choral Director Dr Joseph Nolan and eight live singers performing Arvo Pärt's Berliner Messe. The work will also feature music by Spanish composer Micka Luna.

Exploring themes of identity, belonging and human connection, the production will Mark Hill's final major creation for Co3.

“THE MIRROR AND THE MASS is deeply personal to me,” Hill said. “I have always been interested in what connects us as human beings, the experiences we carry, the people who shape us and our need to belong.”

The production follows Hill's previous works for the company, including In the Shadow of Time, Architect of the Invisible and Archives of Humanity.

Tickets for The Mirror and the Mass are now on sale.

CoYouth to Relaunch Through $780,000 Partnership

Co3 will relaunch its youth dance program, CoYouth, in January 2027 through a $780,000 multi-year partnership with Minderoo Foundation.

Originally conceived by Hill, the program provides young dancers with opportunities to develop technical and creative skills through ensemble training, workshops and performances.

The expanded initiative aims to increase access to contemporary dance education and performance opportunities across Western Australia, including regional communities.

Participants will have opportunities to work with professional dancers, choreographers and mentors while developing original work and strengthening connections with local arts communities.

“CoYouth has always been about more than developing exceptional young dancers. It is about creating a sense of belonging, nurturing individuality and giving young people the opportunity to discover what they are capable of,” Hill said.

Minderoo Foundation CEO John Hartman said the partnership reflects the organization's commitment to supporting young people through arts participation.

“The arts play an important role in building confidence, inspiring creativity and creating a sense of belonging,” Hartman said.

CoYouth participants will also appear in The Mirror and the Mass alongside Co3's professional company.

Additional information about program locations, participation and dates will be announced.

New Artistic Leadership and IN.RESIDENCE

Incoming Co-Artistic Directors Charmene Yap and Cass Mortimer Eipper will begin introducing their artistic vision through IN.RESIDENCE, a creative development scheduled for February 2027.

Supported by the Wright Burt Foundation, the residency will explore the relationship between shared stories, perceptions of truth and the influence of different narratives.

The initiative will also provide an opportunity for the incoming directors to develop choreographic ideas and establish collaborations ahead of new productions planned for 2028 and beyond.

Artist Development and Community Engagement

Co3's 2027 program will continue its PATHWAYS initiatives, supporting independent artists and encouraging creative exchange throughout Western Australia.

IN.STUDIO will offer independent artists free access to rehearsal and development space, allowing them to experiment with new ideas without the requirement of presenting a finished production.

IN.CONVERSATION will feature public discussions connecting artists and audiences through conversations about contemporary dance and the creative process.

The company will also continue its education and youth engagement programming.

CONNECT27: IN THE SHADOW OF TIME will bring contemporary dance workshops and residencies to schools across metropolitan Perth and regional Western Australia. Supported by Healthway and SEW-Arts, the initiative draws on themes from Hill's In the Shadow of Time to encourage creative expression and collaboration.

Co3's DANCE CAMP will return for its third year at King Street Arts Centre, offering week-long programs for young people ages 9–20 during the January, April, July and October school holidays.

Led by Co3 Teaching Artists and Company Dancers, the camps will introduce participants to movement, choreography and collaborative creative activities.

Looking Ahead to 2027

The upcoming season follows 12 years of artistic development under Hill, during which Co3 presented work throughout Australia and internationally, including appearances at the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival and World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

While the 2027 program marks Hill's departure from the company's artistic leadership, it also establishes the foundation for new productions and initiatives under Yap and Mortimer Eipper.

For additional information about the 2027 season, visit www.co3.org.au.

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