Ben Folds Adds Third Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Concert in January

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With less than ten tickets remaining for his first two concerts, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has announced a third and final performance with iconic American singer-songwriter, composer and pianist Ben Folds at Hamer Hall on Sunday 31 January 2027.

Folds will reimagine his beloved songbook with the MSO and Principal Guest Conductor Benjamin Northey, performing with the Orchestra for the first time in six years.

The concerts build on the MSO's extensive history with Folds where the orchestra and the Emmy nominated artist have collaborated several times over the last two decades.

“It's fantastic to hear that the first two Melbourne shows have been so well-received. I've always loved performing with the MSO, and it's great to know there's so much enthusiasm for these concerts. I'm really looking forward to being back on stage with Benjamin Northey and the orchestra and having another night to share this music with Melbourne audiences,” said Folds.

As part of his national tour, Folds will perform with some of Australia's leading symphony orchestras, including the MSO, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide and Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras.

Ben Folds Australian Orchestra 2027 Tour Dates

Canberra Symphony Orchestra | 22 and 23 January | Llewellyn Hall

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra | 29, 30 & 31 January | Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Sydney Symphony Orchestra | 2 and 3 February | Hordern Pavilion

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra | 6 February | Wrest Point

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra | 18 and 19 February | Her Majesty's Theatre

About Ben Folds

Ben Folds is an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter who has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a holiday album, and numerous collaborative records.

He currently tours as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras.

A New York Times Best Selling author, Ben also creates new music for film, tv and theatre, including original songs for an ongoing series of animated Peanuts specials on Apple TV.

In 2022, he launched a music education charitable initiative in his native state of North Carolina which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that offer free or affordable piano lessons to school-age children from economically disadvantaged households. For the past 15 years he has also been an outspoken advocate for arts funding, music education and music therapy in the US as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

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